SINTX Technologies Ships First Order of FleX SN-PEEK Composite

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today the first shipment of its new product, FleX SN-PEEK, which will be used in orthopedic implants.



SINTX’s FleX SN-PEEK product started shipping on July 20, 2021 and combines the unique bioactivity of silicon nitride with the familiarity and properties of Zeniva PEEK, which was supplied by Solvay (www.solvay.com), a global leader in materials, chemicals, and solutions. The composite material has a broad range of applications from spine surgery to joint replacements to craniomaxillofacial medical devices. Based on data from the Company’s silicon nitride, FleX SN-PEEK is expected to facilitate faster bone healing, improve radiographic imaging, avoid metal ion release in the body, and have broad-spectrum resistance to infection compared to PEEK alone.

“The shipping of our new FleX SN-PEEK product is a huge milestone for SINTX, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO at SINTX Technologies. “We’re continuing to leverage the osteogenic and antipathogenic properties of silicon nitride for biomedical applications and believe this is a superior product that has many benefits.”

Zeniva PEEK is a known biomaterial that has been used worldwide and has many advantages including, favorable material modulus, ease of manufacturing, established clinical record, and a track record of use in orthopedics. SINTX believes the combination of PEEK with silicon nitride’s osteogenic and antipathogenic properties results in a truly innovative product, FleX SN-PEEK.

“Our line of FleX SN-PEEK products opens doors to new biomedical areas like craniomaxillofacial, and foot osteotomy and fusion,” said Michael Marcroft, SINTX Vice President of Business Development. “Surgeons are constantly looking for materials and procedures that improve outcomes and reduce complications, and our material fulfills that demand.”

The product launch is the result of SINTX’s commitment to innovation. The Company looks forward to expanding its customer base with this new and exciting platform. With its experience in manufacturing spinal implants made of silicon nitride and previous FDA approvals, SINTX sees ongoing attractive opportunities in the biomedical market.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

