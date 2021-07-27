Blameless Secures $30M Series B Funding to Fuel Growth for Site Reliability Engineering Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the industry's leading end-to-end Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) platform, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures with continued participation from Accel , Decibel and Lightspeed Venture Partners . This brings total funding to over $50M.



The company also announced that Third Point Ventures Partner Dan Moskowitz will join the Blameless Board of Directors, alongside CEO & Co-Founder Lyon Wong, Accel partner Vas Natarajan and Lightspeed partner, Ravi Mhatre.

“Software engineering complexity is at an all-time high and failure is inevitable,” stated Lyon Wong, Blameless Co-founder and CEO. “Failure is where teams learn and improve with shared retrospectives and insights which reduces risk and costs, over time. Our customers have achieved up to 10x faster incident resolution, saved 30-60 minutes per incident response, and have 45% fewer Sev1s and Sev0 incidents. That’s just the beginning of their reliability journey with us,” added Wong.

“Reliability and team resilience go hand-in-hand,” stated Dan Moskowitz, partner at Third Point Ventures. “Freeing up engineering to focus on shipping code is exactly what Blameless achieves. The Blameless market opportunity is big as we see teams struggle and resort to creating home-grown playbooks and point solutions that are incomplete and costly. Blameless is uniquely positioned to deliver tremendous value for every engineering team today,” added Moskowitz.

“Site reliability engineering goes beyond tooling,” said Kurt Andersen, SRE Architect at Blameless. “We focus on empowering individuals and teams as the key source of resilience within sociotechnical systems. It’s the foundation for a successful engineering practice,” added Andersen.

The Blameless platform provides context, guardrails, and automates critical workflows across the software lifecycle. Teams become deeply aligned and embrace continuous learning to improve performance and reliability through:

Incident Response : Minimize risk and costs by automating incident tasks, centralize context, and capture all details in real-time so teams focus on critical decisions.

: Minimize risk and costs by automating incident tasks, centralize context, and capture all details in real-time so teams focus on critical decisions. Learn & Retrospective : Turn incidents into opportunities for continuous improvement. Reduce the toil of post-incident learning and make it a collaborative experience, mitigating future issues with a focus on knowledge transfer.

: Turn incidents into opportunities for continuous improvement. Reduce the toil of post-incident learning and make it a collaborative experience, mitigating future issues with a focus on knowledge transfer. Insights & Analytics: Share insights across all business functions with out-of-the-box dashboards that facilitate proactive identification of patterns.

Share insights across all business functions with out-of-the-box dashboards that facilitate proactive identification of patterns. SLO Manager: Proactively manage Service Level Objectives (SLOs) based on what customers expect and want. Track overall service health with a flexible error budget and get ahead of incidents with alerts.

“For leaders building and scaling their site reliability engineering practice (SRE) within their organization should consider evaluating the Blameless platform," said Buddy Brewer, Field CTO, Americas at New Relic, a Blameless partner. “Blameless has a deep understanding of all SRE practices and values the criticality of integrating playbooks, communication workflows and system data for reliable services and improved productivity. As the Blameless team expands and grows, we look forward to continuing a successful partnership with them."

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the entire software lifecycle by operationalizing Site Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quicker. With detailed retrospectives, teams uplevel and continuously enhance end-user experiences. Customers, including leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox and Home Depot, rely on the Blameless platform to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

A 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor award recipient, Blameless is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and is backed by Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Decibel and Third Point Ventures. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and also on LinkedIn, Twitter.

