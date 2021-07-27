Shoreline Emerges from Stealth to Reduce Operator Toil and Automate the Repair of Incidents Quickly, Safely, and Securely

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the incident automation company, today announced its emergence from stealth with the launch of its new platform designed to dramatically improve availability and reduce toil for SREs in their production environments. Shoreline makes it easy to create bots that resolve issues in seconds when an alarm is raised rather than hours using manual processes.



“My time running database and analytics services at AWS gave me a front row seat to the issues faced by SREs responsible for ensuring high availability of production systems at scale,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO, Shoreline.io. “Shoreline makes it easy to quickly automate repairs for commonplace incidents that burn operator hours and kill availability. We also make it possible to quickly diagnose and repair new issues, operating your fleet as though it were a single box. We’re excited to officially launch Shoreline today and see our customers improve on-call by extinguishing repetitive issues.”

With Shoreline, Fixing Something Forever is as Easy as Fixing it the First Time

The old approach of operators grinding through ticket queues doesn't scale, particularly as microservices proliferate, fleets grow, and deployments happen more frequently. Unlike existing solutions that help manage organizational processes of incident management, Shoreline reduces ticket volume by helping SREs quickly build automations that fix incidents forever.

“As fleets grow, incidents grow at least as quickly, ” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with Redmonk. “Enterprises see that manual remediation processes simply will not scale, causing unacceptable downtime and burned out on-call developer and operations staff. The only remedy is to introduce automation to diagnose and repair incidents without requiring manual intervention. This is what Shoreline is built for.”

Shoreline also provides real-time fleet-wide visibility into resources and metrics, and the ability to take action with a Linux command or shell script, all in the same interface. The fluent integration of resources, metrics, and Linux commands provides the expressibility SREs need to interactively debug new incidents and use the debugging session to quickly create an automation. Shoreline is fast, distributing commands in parallel across a fleet and monitoring thousands of metrics each second to quickly execute the remediations defined.

"Availability is of the utmost importance to delivering our customers a platform for reliably scaling data science," said Paul Lewis, senior site reliability manager at Domino Data Lab. "Unlike many other DevOps or monitoring tools I've used or looked at, Shoreline actually allows our SRE team to fix a problem before it causes a 3AM wake-up call."

SREs are using Shoreline to automatically rotate expiring certificates, grow filling disks, purge old Docker images, collect diagnostics and restart JVMs, identify unauthorized resource usage, and more. All with simple one-liners, using the Linux commands and scripts they already know, in real time, and executed fleet-wide in seconds.

“I’m excited about Shoreline because it provides a fluent and flexible way to quickly automate operations,” said Frank Moley, Cloud Platform & Application Architect at DataStax. “There are so many different ways a fleet can go bad - that’s why it is important that automating repairs be simple. With Shoreline, my team can automate incidents without month-long development projects.”

Visit Shoreline.io to schedule a demo or start a pilot.

Helpful Links

About Shoreline.io

Shoreline.io provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Shoreline makes it easy for SREs to diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever. Founded in 2019, Shoreline has raised $22M from Canvas Ventures and NTT VC. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit https://shoreline.io/ .

Media Contact

Kelly Hall

Offleash PR for Shoreline

shoreline@offleashpr.com