HVR Launches Quick Start for Foundational Data Replication Solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today launched a Quick Start for data replication on AWS. By helping to eliminate the configuration steps in the deployment of HVR’s technology on the AWS Cloud, the Quick Start helps HVR customers get up and running on AWS quickly and easily.

COVID-19 forced companies to accelerate their digital transformation strategies to remain viable, urging rapid movement to the cloud to create new and ongoing opportunities for revenue, business growth, and customer service. Additionally, in a challenging and uncertain business world, opportunities to reduce expenses are of utmost importance. According to a recent IBM survey, “reducing costs is the top benefit attributed to transformation initiatives.” Organizations need a fast way to help deploy technologies to the cloud and continue with their digital transformation strategies.

“HVR exists to help organizations get large volumes of data to where that data needs to be for cloud-based analysis, in real time, for fresh decision making and strategic business planning. When organizations deploy our foundational solution to the cloud with an AWS Quick Start, they can almost immediately begin realizing the potential of their data to better serve their customers, do resource planning, and, ultimately, improve their bottom line,” said Anton Els, senior cloud architect at HVR. “We're thrilled to be working with AWS to provide this service to customers.”

AWS Quick Starts are automated reference deployments for workloads on the AWS Cloud. Quick Starts use AWS best practices for security and availability to help customers launch, configure, and run compute, network, and storage services that are required for AWS workloads. Quick Starts condense hundreds of manual procedures into a few steps so that production environments can be built in minutes and used immediately.

“AWS Quick Starts were created to help organizations get started with deployments in the least amount of time and with minimal effort. They are fast, low-cost, customizable, fully functional, and designed for production,” said Tony Bulding, solutions architect at AWS. “With the AWS Quick Start for HVR, we’re excited to see further—and faster—adoption of HVR on AWS.”

The HVR platform is a scalable and reliable deployment that provides the most efficient way to integrate large data volumes in complex environments. HVR facilitates adoption of AWS with Snowflake as the prominent choice on the HVR platform. Data is replicated from the most widely used data platforms, such as SAP, validated to ensure the data is delivered accurately, and readied for real-time consumption by stakeholders.

The AWS Quick Start for HVR is available here: https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/hvr-software/

Helpful Links:

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.