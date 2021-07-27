Kristy Krueger Named a 2021 Women in Business Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced that Vice President of Marketing Kristy Krueger has been named a 2021 Women in Business award honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. The 24th annual awards honor industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners for their professional successes and community involvement.



“Kristy personifies professionalism and leadership, and saying this honor is well-deserved would be an extreme understatement,” said Steve Wigginton, CEO at Icario. “Look no further than her effort leading the team in creating the brand identity for a new company that resulted from a merger — it’s quite accurate to say that Icario wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for her.”

With more than two decades of hands-on experience in marketing development, brand strategy and communications, Krueger excels in executing and leading strategic thinking and action. Over the course of her career, she has helped build multiple marketing organizations from the ground up for emerging tech businesses and also managed global marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies.

Krueger took the lead within the Icario marketing team to build and launch the new Icario brand in just 90 days following the merger of Revel Health and NovuHealth. The brand launch included developing the brand archetype, mission, vision, manifesto, cultural values, company name, tagline, positioning, brand identity, launching a new website and creating new sales materials while also bringing together two marketing teams into one.

She also serves on the board of directors for Vail Place , a non-profit organization that provides community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. She also serves as the Chair of the organization's Development and Communications Committee.

"It's a humbling honor to be named among this year's Women in Business honorees, particularly considering the impressive list of others I'm joining," Krueger said. "My goal at Icario is to advance our mission to make the world a healthier place one person at a time, and an honor such as this serves as an added bonus."

Krueger's honor continues what has been a positively eventful year for Icario. In March, the company appeared on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. Icario also expanded its consumer engagement and health action platform with the acquisition of ChipRewards , a leading SaaS platform used by health plans and employers to configure and manage consumer engagement programs. And in June, the company announced a partnership with ConnectureDRX , the leading Medicare Advantage shopping and enrollment solution, to integrate with the Icario Connect platform to create a seamless experience for both agents and new members.

For more information on Icario's health action solutions, visit www.icariohealth.com .

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the 10 largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

