DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit

Energy company to keep almost 80 jobs in the city after spinoff from DTE



Modern, collaborative office to incorporate 26,000 square feet in Detroit’s growing technology district

Ally Detroit Center location to oversee operations and retain more than 80 full-time positions after spinoff from DTE

DT Midstream employs nearly 300 team members nationwide



DETROIT, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc . (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, today announced its new corporate headquarters will open in Bedrock’s Ally Detroit Center near Campus Martius, keeping almost 80 jobs in downtown Detroit.

Planned to open Nov. 1, 2021, DTM will occupy 26,000 square feet on the 29th floor of the Ally Detroit Center. A contemporary office setting will feature attractive and inviting traditional office space and assigned workspace for up to 84 people, coupled with modern collaboration areas to meet the needs of today's dynamic and growing diverse workforce. DT Midstream, which employs nearly 300 people nationwide, completed its spinoff from DTE Energy on July 1, 2021.

“With the move of our headquarters into the Ally Detroit Center, we have an opportunity to showcase the city among many important customers from highly respected companies across the U.S. and Canada and meet our goal to attract and retain talent,” said David Slater, president and CEO of DT Midstream. “Detroit is a global leader in technology and innovation with a diverse, talented workforce who are part of a team that will drive DTM toward our goals of sustained growth within the natural gas industry while also making a positive impact on the environment.”

DTM's Detroit headquarters, home to the company’s executive leadership team, will oversee assets in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

“We are so excited to welcome DT Midstream into our growing portfolio of companies committed to sustainability in Downtown Detroit,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s senior vice president of Leasing. “The company’s forward-thinking strategy will not only set them up for success for years to come but provide continued momentum to the wave of industrial technology launching in Detroit."

DT Midstream is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas pipelines, storage fields, gathering systems as well as compression, treatment and processing facilities. The company transports clean, natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada.

The company has a portfolio of integrated assets strategically located in the premier Marcellus, Utica and Haynesville dry gas basins serving key growing markets; a strong balance sheet with low leverage; and predictable and robust contracted cash flows.

DTM is committed to delivering reliable, clean energy and continuing its heritage of corporate giving and volunteerism by putting its energy into making a positive difference in the places where its team members live, work and operate.

DTM leads the industry as one of the first midstream companies that has committed to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company expects to achieve a 30% greenhouse gas reduction in the next decade. Methane intensity from DTM’s gathering operations was materially below that of industry peers in 2019.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is a full-service real estate firm specializing in innovative city-building strategies, reaching far beyond the boundaries of bricks and mortar. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed more than $5.6 billion to developing and restoring more than 100 properties in Detroit and Cleveland, and leveraging its portfolio to help create memorable experiences for all while positioning its home cities at the vanguard of global discussions around the 21st century urban environment.

Current projects include landmark developments at the Hudson’s Site , the Book Tower restoration, City Modern and the May Company Building. Bedrock’s portfolio totals more than 18 million square feet of office, retail and residential space within new construction and adaptive reuse projects.

