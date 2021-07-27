For Developers Only: ScyllaDB Announces P99 CONF Speaker Lineup

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB , makers of the high-performance Scylla NoSQL database, today announced speakers for P99 CONF , October 6-7, 2021, a vendor-neutral developer summit dedicated to low-latency, high-performance design.



P99 CONF is a free virtual event that will draw practitioners from around the world for two days of talks, lounges and roundtable discussions by engineers, for engineers, featuring leading developers of top projects — from Linux kernel maintainers, to Rust, Java and golang and ending with Kubernetes, databases and streaming projects.

“Latency is one of the defining challenges of modern application design, but too often it doesn't get the attention it deserves until it's already become a problem,” said Datadog engineer Glauber Costa. “P99 CONF gives developers a chance to hear from colleagues in the trenches about innovative approaches they won’t learn anywhere else.”



Conference sessions will explore creative solutions to the complex challenges of real-time applications, with deep dives on topics including:

Development: Techniques for programming languages and operating systems

Techniques for programming languages and operating systems Architecture: High-performance distributed systems, design patterns and frameworks

High-performance distributed systems, design patterns and frameworks Performance: Capacity planning, benchmarking and performance testing

Capacity planning, benchmarking and performance testing DevOps: Observability and optimization to meet SLAs

Observability and optimization to meet SLAs Use Cases: Low-latency applications in production and lessons learned



Among the speakers at this year’s event:

Brian Martin, Twitter, on high-performance refactoring in Rust

on high-performance refactoring in Rust Tejas Chopra, Netflix, on object compaction in the cloud

on object compaction in the cloud Orit Wasserman, Red Hat, on Ceph object storage for NVMe and persistent memory

on Ceph object storage for NVMe and persistent memory Glauber Costa, Datadog, on designing for optimal Rust performance

on designing for optimal Rust performance Yarden Shafir, Crowdstrike, on optimizing Windows I/O

on optimizing Windows I/O Waldek Kozaczuk on optimizing stateless and serverless apps in the cloud

“P99 CONF will be both highly technical and extremely practical,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “We can promise no product pitches, no entry-level overviews, no manager-talk — nothing but insights and techniques developers can put into action right away. We are proud and humbled to have P99 CONF host such a wide range of technologies that we appreciate. We’re excited to offer a venue for developers to expand their knowledge.”

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Hotstar, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures and more. For more information: ScyllaDB.com .

Media Contact:

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing