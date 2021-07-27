Noname Security Hires Cybersecurity Leader Karl Mattson as Chief Information Security Officer

Former finance sector CISO joins API security leader to accelerate product innovation, add domain expertise, and drive customer education



PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the API security company, today announced the appointment of Karl Mattson as its first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). At Noname, Karl will be responsible for leading security and risk management initiatives, product innovation, and industry evangelism.

Karl joins Noname from mortgage lender PennyMac Loan Services where he was CISO. He brings more than 25 years of information security experience spanning the financial services, retail, and federal government sectors. Before PennyMac, Karl led an innovative cybersecurity team as CISO for City National Bank.

“API use is exploding, and so is the need for API security,'' said Oz Golan, cofounder and CEO of Noname Security. “Nowhere is this more true than in the financial services sector. When the CISO for PennyMac joins an API security company, you know it’s a threat worth taking seriously, and you can be sure it’s one Noname can address. To have Karl on our team, developing the product, working with customers, and sharing his first-hand experience, is not just a validation—it’s a sign of things to come.”

Karl's legacy in technology and information security extends across multiple verticals, including president and chair for Los Angeles Cyber Lab, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota's Technological Leadership Institute, and an advisor with venture funds YL Ventures and Cyberstarts working with early-stage cybersecurity companies.

“Vendors have been trying to solve the API security problem for a while, deploying complex agents and connecting to API gateways,” said Karl Mattson, CISO at Noname Security. “But those stopgap solutions are eclipsed by a new generation that simply connects to existing systems and builds a holistic picture of the environment. I could see Noname has an architecturally better approach to address API security, and I am excited to join the team to help customers meet this escalating threat.”

Mattson joins amid rapid developments at Noname Security, including closing $60M in Series B funding led by Insight Partners, the hiring of Shri Chickerur as Vice President of Customer Success, and the hiring of ​​ Dirk Marichal as Vice President for the EMEA region.

