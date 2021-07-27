Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW

Manufacturers of commercial laundry systems pay more attention to construction rather than aesthetics to enhance durability and reliable operations during frequent usage. The equipment is generally arranged in long rows for user convenience while keeping adequate space at the back of the equipment for maintenance and repair work. Though commercial laundry systems have limited features in comparison to domestic laundry equipment, they sometimes include features not available in their counterpart consumer laundry systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $954.6 Million by 2026



The Commercial Laundry Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$954.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$986.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Widespread deployment of commercial laundry machinery in laundromat facilities, the coin-operated or self-service laundry units; multi-housing laundries, the vended laundry units for apartment buildings, dormitories, and academia; and on-premise laundries, intended for in-house laundry needs of commercial and industrial entities, has accelerated overall momentum in these regional markets. Manufacturers` efforts aimed at offering advanced systems at affordable pricing schemes is also positively influencing market prospects. Especially, technology advancements in terms of performance and design have given massive impetus to market growth in recent years.



Presses Segment to Reach $955.8 Million by 2026



Presses are appliances designed to facilitate finishing quality to laundry. Laundry press includes a polished metal head and a fixed padded buck, which is attached firmly to a metal frame. The buck acts as the worktable and thus its shape and size vary depending upon the function it is designed for. In the global Presses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$523 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$204.6 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 114 Featured)



Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC

American Dryer Corp.

BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc.

Dexter Laundry, Inc.

EDRO Corporation

Forenta LP

GE Appliances

Girbau S.A.

Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc.

JLA Limited

Miele Inc.

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Qualitex Company

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd.

Unipress Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases

While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing

Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 1: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 &

2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada,

USA, Europe, and Japan

Segmental Analysis

Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment

Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers

Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge

in the Market

Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains

Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact

Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by

Regional Variations

Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)

BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Laundry (USA)

EDRO Corporation (USA)

Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)

Forenta LP (USA)

Girbau S.A. (Spain)

Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)

IFB Appliances (India)

JLA Limited (UK)

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)

Kenmore (USA)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Miele Inc. (USA)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)

Qualitex Company (USA)

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Unipress Corporation (USA)

Whirlpool Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery

EXHIBIT 3: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage

Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to

Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels

Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

EXHIBIT 4: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region

(2018): Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International

Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International

Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 7: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey

(2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for

Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and

Others

Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial

Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE

Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment

Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment

Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume

Laundry Needs

Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations

Salons and Spas

Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects

Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well

Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand

Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives

Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain

Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in

Textile Cleaning

A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations

Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless

Connectivity Needs of Clients

New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology

A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry

Machines

A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions

High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to

the Fore

Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry

Technologies

Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut

Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry

Technology

Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume

EXHIBIT 8: Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery

Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry

Machinery Business



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Washers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Washers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Washers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Dryers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial Dryers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Dryers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Presses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Presses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Presses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry Cleaning

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry Cleaning Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Cleaning Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hotels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hotels by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Laundry Homes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Laundry Homes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Laundry Homes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery

Buoyed by Healthy Travel & Tourism Volumes, Hotel Industry

Remains Major Consumer

EXHIBIT 9: Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food &

Beverage, Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation

Laundry Machinery with Reduced Water Usage and Energy

Efficiency Features Gain Traction

Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward New Energy-

Efficient Models

Combination Washer and Dryer Equipment Gain Traction

Rising Demand for Washer-Extractors

EXHIBIT 10: Installed Base of Washer-Extractors (in %) in the

US On-Premise Laundry Market by Consumer Category (2019)

Commercial Laundry Services: Market Structure

EXHIBIT 11: US Commercial Laundry Services Market Revenues

(in %) by Vendor Type (2019)

Uptrend in Self-Service Laundromats Vertical Bodes Well

Key Services Offered by Laundromats

EXHIBIT 12: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Service

Type for the Years 2019

Key Geographic Markets for Laundromats

Key End-use Markets for Laundromats

EXHIBIT 13: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Consumer

Type for the Year 2019

Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost

Consumption

Challenges Ahead for Laundromat Industry

US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation,

Intense Competition

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Vendors in the US Laundromat Market: 2019

Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service

Laundromat Operators

Vended Multi-Housing Laundries Find New Customers in Homeowners

Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market

Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery

by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and

Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery

by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: A Market Laden with Opportunities

Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Largest Regional Market

Coin Laundries, the Laundromats, Make Big Gains

Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends

Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns

Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market

EXHIBIT 15: European Dryers Market by Technology Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electric Dryers, Gas

Dryers, and Others

Competition

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery

by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and

Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery

by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS

Russia: Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow

Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Hungary

Poland

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,

Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry

Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry

Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS

India

Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India

Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario

Malaysia

Laundry Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook

Regulatory Landscape

Government Policies and Regulations

Safety and Health Related Regulations

The Franchise Act 1998

Key Challenges

Alternative Products or Services

Heavy Dependence on Imported Machinery

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial

Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry

Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Egypt: A Major Market

Competition

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,

Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,

Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry

Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry

Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry

Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________