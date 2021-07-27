Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
Manufacturers of commercial laundry systems pay more attention to construction rather than aesthetics to enhance durability and reliable operations during frequent usage. The equipment is generally arranged in long rows for user convenience while keeping adequate space at the back of the equipment for maintenance and repair work. Though commercial laundry systems have limited features in comparison to domestic laundry equipment, they sometimes include features not available in their counterpart consumer laundry systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $954.6 Million by 2026
The Commercial Laundry Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$954.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$986.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Widespread deployment of commercial laundry machinery in laundromat facilities, the coin-operated or self-service laundry units; multi-housing laundries, the vended laundry units for apartment buildings, dormitories, and academia; and on-premise laundries, intended for in-house laundry needs of commercial and industrial entities, has accelerated overall momentum in these regional markets. Manufacturers` efforts aimed at offering advanced systems at affordable pricing schemes is also positively influencing market prospects. Especially, technology advancements in terms of performance and design have given massive impetus to market growth in recent years.
Presses Segment to Reach $955.8 Million by 2026
Presses are appliances designed to facilitate finishing quality to laundry. Laundry press includes a polished metal head and a fixed padded buck, which is attached firmly to a metal frame. The buck acts as the worktable and thus its shape and size vary depending upon the function it is designed for. In the global Presses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$523 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$204.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 114 Featured)
- Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC
- American Dryer Corp.
- BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH
- CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.
- Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc.
- Dexter Laundry, Inc.
- EDRO Corporation
- Forenta LP
- GE Appliances
- Girbau S.A.
- Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc.
- JLA Limited
- Miele Inc.
- Pellerin Milnor Corporation
- Qualitex Company
- Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Unipress Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases
While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing
Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 &
2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada,
USA, Europe, and Japan
Segmental Analysis
Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment
Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers
Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge
in the Market
Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains
Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth
Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact
Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by
Regional Variations
Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)
BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)
CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Laundry (USA)
EDRO Corporation (USA)
Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)
Forenta LP (USA)
Girbau S.A. (Spain)
Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)
IFB Appliances (India)
JLA Limited (UK)
Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)
Kenmore (USA)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Miele Inc. (USA)
Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)
Qualitex Company (USA)
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Unipress Corporation (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery
EXHIBIT 3: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage
Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component
Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to
Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels
Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
EXHIBIT 4: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region
(2018): Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International
Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International
Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 7: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey
(2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for
Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and
Others
Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical
Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial
Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE
Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment
Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment
Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume
Laundry Needs
Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations
Salons and Spas
Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects
Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well
Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand
Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives
Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain
Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in
Textile Cleaning
A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations
Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless
Connectivity Needs of Clients
New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology
A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry
Machines
A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions
High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to
the Fore
Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry
Technologies
Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut
Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry
Technology
Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume
EXHIBIT 8: Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery
Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry
Machinery Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Washers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Washers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Washers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Dryers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial Dryers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Dryers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Presses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Presses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Presses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry Cleaning
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry Cleaning Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Cleaning Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hotels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hotels by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Laundry Homes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Laundry Homes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Laundry Homes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery
Buoyed by Healthy Travel & Tourism Volumes, Hotel Industry
Remains Major Consumer
EXHIBIT 9: Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food &
Beverage, Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation
Laundry Machinery with Reduced Water Usage and Energy
Efficiency Features Gain Traction
Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward New Energy-
Efficient Models
Combination Washer and Dryer Equipment Gain Traction
Rising Demand for Washer-Extractors
EXHIBIT 10: Installed Base of Washer-Extractors (in %) in the
US On-Premise Laundry Market by Consumer Category (2019)
Commercial Laundry Services: Market Structure
EXHIBIT 11: US Commercial Laundry Services Market Revenues
(in %) by Vendor Type (2019)
Uptrend in Self-Service Laundromats Vertical Bodes Well
Key Services Offered by Laundromats
EXHIBIT 12: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Service
Type for the Years 2019
Key Geographic Markets for Laundromats
Key End-use Markets for Laundromats
EXHIBIT 13: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Consumer
Type for the Year 2019
Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost
Consumption
Challenges Ahead for Laundromat Industry
US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation,
Intense Competition
EXHIBIT 14: Leading Vendors in the US Laundromat Market: 2019
Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service
Laundromat Operators
Vended Multi-Housing Laundries Find New Customers in Homeowners
Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market
Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and
Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Largest Regional Market
Coin Laundries, the Laundromats, Make Big Gains
Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends
Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns
Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market
EXHIBIT 15: European Dryers Market by Technology Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electric Dryers, Gas
Dryers, and Others
Competition
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and
Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning
Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery
by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
Russia: Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Hungary
Poland
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,
Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry
Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
India
Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India
Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario
Malaysia
Laundry Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook
Regulatory Landscape
Government Policies and Regulations
Safety and Health Related Regulations
The Franchise Act 1998
Key Challenges
Alternative Products or Services
Heavy Dependence on Imported Machinery
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial
Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Egypt: A Major Market
Competition
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers,
Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers,
Presses and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses and Dry
Cleaning Equipment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Laundry Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry
Homes, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry
Machinery by End-Use - Hotels, Laundry Homes, Hospitals and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________