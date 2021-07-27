Tecogen Receives Order for 750 kW Cogeneration System for Large Medical Center

WALTHAM, MA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for a system with six 125 kW InVerde cogeneration units for a large medical center in New Jersey. The order includes associated accessories and engineered components to optimize system installation and operations, and will be serviced from Tecogen’s New Jersey service center. The project development was led by Tecogen’s manufacturers’ representative, D&B Building Solutions.



“We worked closely with D&B to identify the benefits of Tecogen’s modular InVerde cogeneration system for the medical center and to customize a solution that provides significant energy savings and reduces the medical center’s overall carbon footprint,” noted Jeff Glick, Tecogen’s Vice President of East Coast Sales. “Our modular cogeneration and chiller products are an ideal fit for hospitals and medical centers that use large amounts of both electrical and thermal power throughout their facilities and will benefit from both significant energy savings and carbon reduction from the use of Tecogen’s systems.”

D&B Building Solutions has been a supplier of eco-friendly HVAC products for over 45 years. The D&B team of experienced engineers provide design assistance, equipment selections, installation and maintenance support to optimize the installation and operation of Tecogen equipment.

“Maintaining close relationships with our manufacturers’ representatives and collaborating on business development efforts will be a key element of Tecogen’s success,” noted Abinand Rangesh, CFO of Tecogen. “We expect that continued collaborations with our manufacturers’ representatives will help us identify and develop compelling proposals for similar projects at other medical facilities in New Jersey and elsewhere.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

