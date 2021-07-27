GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 24, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend, our first Teams event for PUBG Mobile began, drawing over 1,000 people, which ensures July will set a new record for most total registrations in a single month – and we still have 3 more events to tally before the month is over! Our player base continues to show solid growth as well, with our discord membership hitting another milestone, passing the 8,000-member mark!



We're gearing up for several events in the week ahead; in addition to our massive PUBG Mobile event being played over the next few days, we'll also be launching a tournament for Call of Duty Mobile to be played in the week ahead, followed by Clash Royale at the end of the month.

Last, but not least, next weekend we will be working with DLE to offer the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Unleashed #1 event! This premium tournament will feature a TWO THOUSAND DOLLAR ($2,000) Prize Pool, and the excitement is building as the players prepare to compete for their chance to take home a big piece of this prize pool!

As we draw near the close of July, we are very satisfied how GGToor events are becoming more popular in several different gaming Communities! With 3 games still left to be tallied, we already have over 3,000 player registrations for the month, with almost 2,500 of them being first time players with us. We've secured another BetaDwarf Minion Masters sponsorship for August, and more brands are coming soon. Stay tuned to the GGToor weekly updates -- good things that are happening!

John V. Whitman Jr., GGToor Chairman/President/CEO, had this to say, "GGToor continues to grow beyond our projections each and every month. We appreciate the tremendous amount of market support shareholders are giving us. In addition, we are receiving a minimum of 30 emails each week telling us they love our weekly management reports. We believe GGToor is the only public company who each week without fail, provides its shareholders with the exact same report that I receive from my team each week. I believe in complete transparency and our shareholders are rewarding us with tremendous trading volume and strong share support. Thank you. Shareholders can expect the weekly management reports to continue into the foreseeable future."

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

