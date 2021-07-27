¡Bienvenido a la Familia, Corona® Hard Seltzer Limonada!

Inspired by traditional Mexican recipes and flavors, the iconic brand’s newest hard seltzer innovation celebrates its heritage with language-learning platform Duolingo

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iconic brand invites you to say hola to the all-new Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada, a refreshing flavored/tasting beverage inspired by authentic Mexican limonada recipes and made with a splash of real lemon and lime juice*. Corona Limonada is the brand’s latest innovation within its hard seltzer family and is now available nationwide. Crafted in four bright citrus flavors — Classic Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit — Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada will help keep things cool amid the hot summer temps.

In today’s American culture, a lot of our vocabulary is borrowed from others. Whether it relates to food, like hors d’oeuvre, references a home located in a cul-de-sac, or brings piñatas to the party, proper pronunciation matters. This is especially true when it comes to names, because our names are an important part of what makes us unique. And Corona isn’t here to serve another lemonade. Instead, Corona has crafted lee-moh-naa-da and wants to help people order it using its proper Spanish pronunciation. In honor of its proud Mexican heritage, Corona has partnered with popular language-learning platform Duolingo to offer people of legal drinking age a fun and approachable solution to picking up Spanish and pronouncing Limonada with ease.

To celebrate the launch, Corona brought its signature Mexican flavor to the Las Vegas Strip, where people were asked to order a Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada — en español. Using an interactive, voice-activated vending machine, the brand tested consumers’ Spanish skills by asking them to say “Dame una Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada, por favor.” Those who got it right received a sample of the new product, and those who missed the mark were given a one-month subscription to Duolingo Plus to practice their Spanish for the next time they want to order a Limonada. A video of the Las Vegas stunt can be viewed on the Corona YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/HnLCmInbGcw.

“As a uniquely and unapologetically Mexican hard seltzer, Corona Limonada is an authentic celebration of La Vida Más Fina,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “With this Duolingo partnership, we wanted to playfully embrace the special role language plays in bringing different cultures to life as we welcome our newest hard seltzer to the Corona family.”

Throughout the summer, fans across the country can brush up on their Spanish by visiting duolingo.com/redeem and using the code “ LIMONADA ” for a free one-month subscription to Duolingo Plus.

“One of the hardest things about learning a new language is sticking with it, and making learning fun is the key to staying motivated,” said Sam Dalsimer, global head of communications at Duolingo. “I love that a brand like Corona is using its reach and influence to honor the importance of language and proper pronunciation — and is keeping it fun.”

Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada is available in four bright citrus flavors: Classic Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit. Now at retailers nationwide, the refreshing drink is sold in a 12-pack (12 oz. slim cans) and contains 4.5% ABV, 100 calories†, 3g carbs and 3g sugar. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

About the Corona Brand Family :

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

About Duolingo :

Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The app makes learning new languages fun with bite-sized lessons that feel like playing a game. The company’s mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers over 100 total courses across 40 distinct languages, from Spanish, French, German and Japanese to High Valyrian and Klingon. www.duolingo.com .

*Contains 1% juice. Relax responsibly®. Corona® Hard Seltzer Limonada. Hard Seltzer with Natural Flavors and a Splash of Real Juice. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. †Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 100, Carbohydrates: 3 grams, Protein: 0 grams, Fat: 0 grams.

