Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Restorative Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Biomaterials Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Biomaterials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$572.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$801.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)
- 3M ESPE AG
- Coltène/Whaledent AG
- DenMat Holdings, LLC
- Dentsply Sirona
- DMG America, LLC
- GC Corporation
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Kerr Corporation
- Kulzer GmbH
- Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.
- Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC
- Premier Dental Products Company
- Shofu, Inc.
- Silmet Ltd.
- VOCO GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry
EXHIBIT 1: Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %)
by Product for 2019
Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form
and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures
Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market,
Composites to Witness High Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market
EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental
Restorative Materials
EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 4: Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total
Population by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative
Treatments & Products
EXHIBIT 6: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries for 2020E
Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental
Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Dental Amalgam Market Breakdown (in %) by
Metal for 2019
As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-
out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
EXHIBIT 8: Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of
Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption
in Tons in Select End-Uses
EXHIBIT 9: Composition of Dental Amalgams: Percentage Breakdown
by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals
UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam
Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of
Tooth-Colored Materials
Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the
Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing
Inspiration from Mussels
Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and
Misalignments
Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic
Restorations
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal
Filling Materials
Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations? Finishing
System to Save Time
Advancements in Composite Materials
Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to
Transform Dentistry
Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as
Restorative Material
Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for
Dental Applications
Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth
Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance
and Microbial Elimination
Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-
Metal Restorations
All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry
Necessitates Advanced Materials
Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for
Dental Restoration
Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental
Industry
Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
Innovations in Restorative Materials
S82 Fluorcanasite
Zirconia
Lithium Disilicate
Cention N
Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements
Conventional Provisional Materials
Advanced Materials
Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview
Digital Impression Systems
Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
Digital Scanners and Cameras
Open and Closed Architecture
Software for Digital Dental Restorations
DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW
Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing
Regions
Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
EXHIBIT 11: Global Dental Market: Breakdown of Value Sales
(in %) by Segment for 2019
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental
Products & Services
EXHIBIT 12: Global Healthcare Market Size in $ Billion for the
Years 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 13: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
EXHIBIT 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select
Countries for the Year 2019
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class
Population
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Transforming Role of Dental Practices
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction
Types of Dental Restorative Materials
Direct Restorative Materials
Indirect Restorative Materials
Bonding Materials
Dental Impression Materials
Biomaterials
Dental Amalgams
Types of Dental Amalgams
Glass Ionomers
Composite Resins
Dental Ceramics
Bonding Agents
A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Alloys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Alloys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomaterials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Biomaterials by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomaterials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Composite
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Composite Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Composite Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals & Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Research Institutes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Institutes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 17: US Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown of Value
Sales (in %) by Segment for 2019
Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies
EXHIBIT 18: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the
US for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 19: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads to a Slide in Demand for
Dental Amalgam
Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US
EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental
Practices
Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise
EXHIBIT 20: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the
Years 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 21: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare
Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016 &
2018
EXHIBIT 22: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental
Market for the Period 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 23: US Dental Market Breakdown of Expenditure by Source
of Financing (in %) for 2019
Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations
Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in
Dental Market
Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments
Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market
Reimbursement Scenario
Coding for Dental Restorations
CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,
Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories
and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,
Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories
and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead
Dental Restorative Supplies Market Positioned for Growth
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,
Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories
and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 24: European Tooth Filling Materials Market by Product
(%) for 2019
Europe to Phase Down of Dental Amalgams: Bans Use in Children
and Lactating and Pregnant Women
Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe
Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental
Bonding Agents Market
Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth
Dental Market in Europe: Stable Growth Ahead
EXHIBIT 25: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing
Dentists in Select Countries for 2017
European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation
Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry:
A Glance at Select Deal for 2016-2019
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Dental Care Market in France: An Overview
EXHIBIT 26: Proportion of French People Visiting Dentists
Annually for the Years 2010, 2019 and 2023
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,
Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories
and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Dental Care Market in UK: An Overview
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by
Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite
Materials and Other Material Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental
Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by
End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and
Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,
Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials
and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,
Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies
by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories
and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Dental Restorative
Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________