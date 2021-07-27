Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Restorative Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$543.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Biomaterials Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Biomaterials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$572.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$801.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)



3M ESPE AG

Coltène/Whaledent AG

DenMat Holdings, LLC

Dentsply Sirona

DMG America, LLC

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation

Kulzer GmbH

Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC

Premier Dental Products Company

Shofu, Inc.

Silmet Ltd.

VOCO GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Restorative Dentistry: An Indispensable Field of Dentistry

EXHIBIT 1: Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %)

by Product for 2019

Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form

and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures

Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market,

Composites to Witness High Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market

EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental

Restorative Materials

EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 4: Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total

Population by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative

Treatments & Products

EXHIBIT 6: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor

Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental

Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Dental Amalgam Market Breakdown (in %) by

Metal for 2019

As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-

out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum

EXHIBIT 8: Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of

Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption

in Tons in Select End-Uses

EXHIBIT 9: Composition of Dental Amalgams: Percentage Breakdown

by Weight for Copper, Mercury, Silver, Tin and Other Metals

UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams

Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam

Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of

Tooth-Colored Materials

Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the

Shift Away from Dental Amalgams

Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing

Inspiration from Mussels

Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and

Misalignments

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic

Restorations

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal

Filling Materials

Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures

Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations

Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations? Finishing

System to Save Time

Advancements in Composite Materials

Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to

Transform Dentistry

Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as

Restorative Material

Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for

Dental Applications

Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth

Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance

and Microbial Elimination

Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials

Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-

Metal Restorations

All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor

Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry

Necessitates Advanced Materials

Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for

Dental Restoration

Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight

Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental

Industry

Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern

Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?

Innovations in Restorative Materials

S82 Fluorcanasite

Zirconia

Lithium Disilicate

Cention N

Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements

Conventional Provisional Materials

Advanced Materials

Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview

Digital Impression Systems

Chairside CAD/CAM Systems

Digital Scanners and Cameras

Open and Closed Architecture

Software for Digital Dental Restorations

DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW

Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing

Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

EXHIBIT 11: Global Dental Market: Breakdown of Value Sales

(in %) by Segment for 2019

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental

Products & Services

EXHIBIT 12: Global Healthcare Market Size in $ Billion for the

Years 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 13: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

EXHIBIT 14: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class

Population

EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Transforming Role of Dental Practices

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction

Types of Dental Restorative Materials

Direct Restorative Materials

Indirect Restorative Materials

Bonding Materials

Dental Impression Materials

Biomaterials

Dental Amalgams

Types of Dental Amalgams

Glass Ionomers

Composite Resins

Dental Ceramics

Bonding Agents

A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Alloys by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Alloys by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Alloys by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomaterials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Biomaterials by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomaterials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Composite

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Composite Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Composite Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals & Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Research Institutes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 17: US Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown of Value

Sales (in %) by Segment for 2019

Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies

EXHIBIT 18: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the

US for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 19: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

(1975-2050)

Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads to a Slide in Demand for

Dental Amalgam

Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US

EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental

Practices

Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise

EXHIBIT 20: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the

Years 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 21: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare

Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016 &

2018

EXHIBIT 22: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental

Market for the Period 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 23: US Dental Market Breakdown of Expenditure by Source

of Financing (in %) for 2019

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in

Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market

Reimbursement Scenario

Coding for Dental Restorations

CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,

Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,

Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead

Dental Restorative Supplies Market Positioned for Growth

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,

Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 24: European Tooth Filling Materials Market by Product

(%) for 2019

Europe to Phase Down of Dental Amalgams: Bans Use in Children

and Lactating and Pregnant Women

Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe

Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental

Bonding Agents Market

Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth

Dental Market in Europe: Stable Growth Ahead

EXHIBIT 25: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing

Dentists in Select Countries for 2017

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry:

A Glance at Select Deal for 2016-2019

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Dental Care Market in France: An Overview

EXHIBIT 26: Proportion of French People Visiting Dentists

Annually for the Years 2010, 2019 and 2023

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,

Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Dental Care Market in UK: An Overview

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by

Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite

Materials and Other Material Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental

Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials,

Composite Materials and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials

and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics,

Dental Laboratories and Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Dental Restorative Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories

and Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Restorative

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Dental

Restorative Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,

Biomaterials, Composite Materials and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Dental Restorative

Supplies by Material Type - Metal Alloys, Ceramics,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518546/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________