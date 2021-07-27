Ubersuggest Announces Mynul Hoda as New Chief Technology Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersuggest, the global SEO and content platform part of NP Digital, announced today that Mynul Hoda has joined as its Chief Technology Officer. Hoda will provide technical vision, architect new strategies, and lead the development of innovative technologies for Ubersuggest.

Hoda brings more than 20 years of extensive experience leading global software development teams in creating, and operating massively scalable, secured and highly distributed Full Stack Software platforms. Prior to joining Ubersuggest, Hoda served as an Executive Architect and Head of Software Development where he led the transformation of IBM Cloud into Cloud Native. Hoda has extensive experience in building Cloud Native SaaS and Public Cloud Web Services, most notably a unified data management platform and AI/ML driven analytics platform.

“We’re thrilled for Mynul to join the Ubersuggest team. He truly stands out for his extensive knowledge and passion for automation, technical development capabilities, and business acumen,” said Max Cheprasov, CEO of Ubersuggest. “Both our company and the brands that use Ubersuggest will gain an edge and scale as a result of Mynul’s leadership on this team.”

Hoda has helped several very high-profile Fortune 500 customers on their digital transformation journey into the cloud. He strongly believes in AI/ML-enabled fully autonomous systems. Hoda is a business-oriented technologist that uniquely understands aligning company strategy with rapid and agile development execution to scale revenue growth and solve the problems of tomorrow.

“My vision for Ubersuggest is to transform the platform into a fully AI/ML-enabled autonomous system to offer our customers a seamless SEO and content experience,” said Hoda. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and contributing my technical leadership to the design and development to aid in scaling growth for Ubbersugest.”

About Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest, a proprietary technology part of NP Digital, is a robust SEO and content marketing platform that provides keyword and content suggestions. The tool uses consumer search demand, content format performance and competition, on-page technical SEO and backlink analyzers, and a workflow digital asset management solution for end-to-end SEO campaign management.

Ubersuggest is offered for free in over 190 countries and in 9 languages to the marketing community and offers a more robust paid subscription. In 2020, Ubersuggest had 14 million unique visitors, and hit a milestone of 2 million active users with an average of 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over 6 billion keywords, 2 trillion links, and 1 billion pieces of content.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands, and has a small business division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

