Infinidat Integrates with ServiceNow to Provide Visibility into InfiniBox® Storage System

Integration expands AIOps capabilities ecosystem in large-scale, multi-vendor environments

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that the InfiniBox ® storage platform is integrated with ServiceNow® ITOM Visibility , which gives organizations a comprehensive view into their entire technology estate. The new integration extends ServiceNow’s out-of-the-box Discovery capabilities to provide visibility into InfiniBox systems, broadening Infinidat’s ecosystem of multi-vendor AIOps capabilities for large-scale enterprise and service provider environments.

ServiceNow Discovery, a feature of ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility, can detect and understand all components of Infinidat’s storage system and add them to the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB). This automated mechanism serves as a solid foundation for integrating ServiceNow AIOps solutions and workflows, simplifying the identification of all components in the data infrastructure, and centralizing data monitoring. Organizations that trust Infinidat’s high performance, 100% availability and multi-petabyte scalability can easily integrate InfiniBox into their ServiceNow environments.

“Our integration with ServiceNow is a natural extension of Infinidat’s multi-pronged AIOps strategy and value proposition for enterprises and service providers,” said Erik Kaulberg, Vice President at Infinidat. “We’ve heard a clear need for this integration from large mutual customers, and our simple InfiniBox API coupled with ServiceNow’s extensible Discovery Patterns approach made it easy to get it done.”

ServiceNow’s Discovery automatically builds dependency relationships between the InfiniBox systems, their constituent components, host systems, and attached networks. This expanded functionality is designed to improve data-driven decision-making and enable organizations to streamline IT processes, including the often complex processes associated with data storage. It further strengthens customers’ ability to be proactive and preventative, while minimizing the complexity of optimizing storage for applications.

“Infinidat’s integration with ServiceNow is a positive leap forward that will help our customers simplify and centralize IT operations around the InfiniBox storage they trust to run their businesses,” said Jeff Guenthner, Director, West Region at Solutions II. “The integration of the two companies’ intelligent solutions will save our customers time and create more opportunities for us. Our customers who already use Infinidat products can fit them easily into their ServiceNow workflows, and our ServiceNow customers have yet another reason to consider Infinidat storage.”

The automatic addition of Infinidat information into the ServiceNow CMDB forms a foundation for event correlation, log analysis, and other capabilities from the broader ServiceNow product suite. The new integration also creates the opportunity for Infinidat customers to use ServiceNow Service Mapping to comprehend what services are powered by InfiniBox. ServiceNow customers who are migrating to InfiniBox storage can take advantage of automated Service Mapping capabilities to identify and assess the services that rely on the existing storage systems to increase accuracy of migration plans.

Availability

The updated Discovery and Service Mapping software options with the Infinidat integration are now available for download from the ServiceNow Store. Each discovered InfiniBox requires four ServiceNow Discovery Subscription Units, available from ServiceNow representatives.

To read more about ServiceNow’s integration with Infinidat, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159