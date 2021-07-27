Global Farm Tractors Market to Reach $85.5 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Farm Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171472/?utm_source=GNW
Tractors represent the largest segment of the global agricultural equipment market. Considered as the `workhorses` of agriculture, tractors are the most versatile of equipment used in farming. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Farm Tractors estimated at US$66.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Tractors Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$62 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in Tractors in the 31 HP to 100 HP segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Farm Tractors market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.3 Billion in 2026
The Farm Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The continuously growing demand for quality and safe food products is creating a pressing need for adoption of advanced agriculture machinery, including tractors. The farm tractors market is also gaining from favorable credit facilities for farmers, allowing them to invest in high-end agricultural machinery to push up farm production. Another factor that is bolstering the market growth is shorter tractor replacement cycle, which has dropped from nearly 12 years to 8 years in the recent years, creating high demand for farm tractors. In the present scenario, India offers the best growth opportunities for manufacturers as good monsoons and crops, as well as government push towards increased mechanization through subsidies expected to result positive results in terms of both volumes and value. In addition, the trend towards higher powered tractors also increases average realizations per equipment, driving topline as well as the bottom-line. Similarly, China is witnessing a growing market for larger tractors and declining sales of small tractors, resulting in better average prices.
Tractors in the 101 HP to 200 HP Segment to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026
In the global 101 HP to 200 HP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Farm Tractors: A Prelude
Different Types of Farm Tractors
Tractors - The Workhorses of Agriculture
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Farm Tractors Market Back on Track
EXHIBIT 1: Global Farm Tractors Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
EXHIBIT 2: Global Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country:
A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
EXHIBIT 3: Global Farm Tractors Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Population Growth & Demand for Food to Create Long-Term
Stability in Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Market Expansion
Competitive Scenario
Fierce Competition Keeps Farm Tractor Makers on Toes
Tractor Manufacturers Feel the Heat of Competition from Asian
Manufacturers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AGCO Corporation (USA)
Antonio Carraro S.p.A. (Italy)
Argo Tractors S.p.A. (Italy)
Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)
CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG (Austria)
Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division (USA)
Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
Escorts Group (India)
Force Motors Ltd. (India)
Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. (India)
Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Kubota Corporation (Japan)
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. (India)
Pronar Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
SDF S.p.A. (Italy)
Sonalika International Tractors Limited (India)
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE) (India)
Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH (Austria)
Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zetor Tractors A.S (Czechia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Mechanization of Farming Practices Drives Sales of
Tractors
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage of Population Engaged in Agriculture for
Select Countries
Robust Demand for Advanced Tractors in Developed Markets
Strong Adoption across Industrializing Nations
Agricultural Labor Shortage & Rising Labor Wages to Spur Demand
for Tractors
EXHIBIT 5: Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Benefits Demand for
Tractors: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global
Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
Food Security Drives Governments to Stress on Improving
Productivity
Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major
Opportunities for Farm Tractor Vendors
EXHIBIT 6: Global Prices of Cereals in US$ per Ton for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Farm Consolidation to Lead to Demand for Larger Tractors
Autonomous Farm Tractor to Become an Essential Constituent of
Precision Agriculture
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Investments in Smart Agriculture Bodes Well
for the Adoption of Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart
Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019 & 2024
Technological Innovations to Drive Productivity in Agriculture
Renting Farm Equipment and Tractors Picking Up Pace
Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output
to Drive Demand for Tractors
EXHIBIT 8: World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050):
(in Thousands)
Focus on Precision Farming Lends Traction to Tractor Sales
Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way
Technologically Advanced Tractors Gain Prominence in Developed
Markets
Comfort Features: An Important Value Addition Gaining Traction
Alternative Fuel Tractors: An Important Product Development in
the Coming Years
Small Tractors Gain Ground in Developing Regions
Certified Used Machines are Catching Up Globally
Rising Demand for Energy Crops: A Business Case for Farm Tractors
EXHIBIT 9: World Biodiesel Production & Consumption in Million
Liters for the Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 10: World Ethanol Production & Consumption in Million
Liters for the Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Biodiesel Production and Consumption in Thousand
Barrels per Day by Select Countries
EXHIBIT 12: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstocks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Upto 30 HP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Upto 30 HP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Upto 30 HP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 31 HP to 100 HP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 31 HP to 100 HP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 31 HP to 100 HP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for 101 HP to 200 HP
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for 101 HP to 200 HP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for 101 HP to 200 HP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 200 HP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Above 200 HP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 200 HP by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Two Wheel Drive (2WD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Two Wheel Drive (2WD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Four Wheel Drive
(4WD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Four Wheel Drive (4WD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Four Wheel Drive (4WD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) Tractors Dominate the Farm Tractors Market
Buyer Focus on Functionality and Comfort on the Rise
Robots to Drive Farm Tractors
Competitive Scenario
US Farm Tractors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Agricultural Statistics
EXHIBIT 13: Average Farm Size (in Acres) in the US: 2007-2018
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Farms in the US: 2011-2018
EXHIBIT 15: Annual U.S. Farm Income (US$ Billion) for the Years
2012 through 2019
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power Output -
Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200
HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
High-Power Tractors Witness Growth
Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket
Government Initiatives to Boost Domestic Agricultural Machinery
Sector
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Major Factors Influencing Farm Equipment Purchases
EUROPE
European Market Overview
EXHIBIT 16: European Farm Tractors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
EXHIBIT 17: European Farm Tractors Historic Market Review by
Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017
EXHIBIT 18: Farm Tractors Market in Europe: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Unit Sales by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
European Tractors Market: A Highly Concentrated One
Overview of European Agricultural Machinery Market
Tractor Technology Trends in Europe
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Market Facts & Figures
EXHIBIT 19: Farm Tractor Brands Market Share (in %) in France:
2019
Competitive Scenario - A Relatively Consolidated Market
Market Analytics
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Competition
EXHIBIT 20: Farm Tractor Brands Market Share (in %) in Germany:
2019
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors
by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors
by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive
(4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel
Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power Output -
Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200
HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive Type -
Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30 HP, 31
HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel Drive
(2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP
to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors
by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto
30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel
Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
EXHIBIT 21: Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Growth Prospects
in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2018-2025
EXHIBIT 22: Farm Tractors Historic Market Analysis in Asia-
Pacific in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Asia-Paficic Farm Tractors Market by Region/Country: Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP
to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors
by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto
30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel
Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two
Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP
to 200 HP and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and
Above 200 HP Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP and Above 200 HP for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Farm
Tractors by Drive Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel
Drive (4WD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Farm Tractors by Drive
Type - Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Farm Tractors by
Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Two Wheel
Drive (2WD) and Four Wheel Drive (4WD) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Indian Tractor Market Prospects Heavily Tied to Farm Income
Small Tractors Gain Market
Government Initiatives to Benefit Market
Overview of Agricultural Mechanization in India
Threats to Agricultural Equipment Sector
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Farm Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP to 200 HP
and Above 200 HP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
