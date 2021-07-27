Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach US$20.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Medical Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Mobile Medical Apps market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 24.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Medical Reference Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
In the global Medical Reference segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 27.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- AliveCor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Athena Health
- Azumio
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CoheroHealth, LLC
- DarioHealth
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fitbit, Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Health Arx Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Merck and Co., Inc
- MetaOptima Technology Inc
- Novartis AG
- NuvoAir AB
- Pfizer, Inc
- Sanofi S.A
- SkinVision BV
- WebMD Health
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic
List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps
MHealth Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H
EXHIBIT 1: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020
Fitness App Downloads Grow
EXHIBIT 2: Growth in Health and Fitness app Downloads: March
2020 Vs January 2020
Leading Health and Fitness Apps* Worldwide by Number of
Downloads : June 2020
Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing
Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry
Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare
Outlook
Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals
Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future
Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector
Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps
Concerns over Security & Compliance
Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint
Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement
Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care
EXHIBIT 3: Blockchain Technology Adoption Worldwide (2019) -
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Use Cases of Non-Bitcoin
Blockchain Solutions
Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care
Industry
Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role
Apps Favored over Mobile Websites
Growing Role of Telemedicine
Video Consultation Apps on Rise
Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health
Technology: Opportunity in Store
Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness
Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps
EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical
Apps Adoption
EXHIBIT 5: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries:
(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by
Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile
Medical Apps Market
EXHIBIT 6: mHealth Market by Service Category: 2020
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to
the Rescue
EXHIBIT 7: Physician Density Per 1000 Population in Select
Countries (2017)
Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices
Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps
EXHIBIT 33: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2020
Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical
Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market
EXHIBIT 9: Percentage of Physician Usage of Phones for
Professional Purposes (2015-2020)
Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps
EXHIBIT 10: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Medical Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrition &
Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Nutrition & Fitness by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Nutrition & Fitness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Reference
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical Reference by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical Reference by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Patients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Patients by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Patients by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare Providers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Healthcare Facilities Turn to Mobile Technologies to Reduce Costs
Mounting Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Need for Mobile
Healthcare
EXHIBIT 12: US Healthcare Spending (2006-2020) (in US$ Trillion)
Growth in Use of Smartphones and Tablets among Physicians
Implies Improved Growth Opportunities for Mobile Medical Apps
EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Use of Smartphones by Physicians for
Professional Purposes by Age
Ranked Tasks of Healthcare Professionals on Smartphones and
Tablets
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps
by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps
by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 14: Leading Medical Apps by Monthly Active Users in
Million in China: January 2020
Healthcare Spending In China: A Review
EXHIBIT 15: Healthcare Expenditure in China as a % of GDP:
(2016-2020)
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients
and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps
by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by Service -
Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,
Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps
by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by End-Use -
Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,
Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and
Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &
Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,
Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,
Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile
Medical Apps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Patients and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical
Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &
Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps
by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical
Apps by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,
Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps
by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical
Apps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Patients and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &
Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by
Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical
Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________