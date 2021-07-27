Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach US$20.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Medical Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Mobile Medical Apps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 24.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Medical Reference Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020



In the global Medical Reference segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 27.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

AliveCor

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

AstraZeneca PLC

Athena Health

Azumio

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CoheroHealth, LLC

DarioHealth

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fitbit, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Health Arx Technologies Pvt Ltd

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merck and Co., Inc

MetaOptima Technology Inc

Novartis AG

NuvoAir AB

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi S.A

SkinVision BV

WebMD Health







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

MHealth Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H

EXHIBIT 1: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020

Fitness App Downloads Grow

EXHIBIT 2: Growth in Health and Fitness app Downloads: March

2020 Vs January 2020

Leading Health and Fitness Apps* Worldwide by Number of

Downloads : June 2020

Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing

Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry

Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare

Outlook

Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals

Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future

Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector

Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

Concerns over Security & Compliance

Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint

Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement

Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care

EXHIBIT 3: Blockchain Technology Adoption Worldwide (2019) -

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Use Cases of Non-Bitcoin

Blockchain Solutions

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care

Industry

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role

Apps Favored over Mobile Websites

Growing Role of Telemedicine

Video Consultation Apps on Rise

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health

Technology: Opportunity in Store

Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps

EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical

Apps Adoption

EXHIBIT 5: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries:

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile

Medical Apps Market

EXHIBIT 6: mHealth Market by Service Category: 2020

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to

the Rescue

EXHIBIT 7: Physician Density Per 1000 Population in Select

Countries (2017)

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices

Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

EXHIBIT 33: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020

Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical

Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market

EXHIBIT 9: Percentage of Physician Usage of Phones for

Professional Purposes (2015-2020)

Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

EXHIBIT 10: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Medical Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrition &

Fitness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Nutrition & Fitness by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Nutrition & Fitness by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Reference

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical Reference by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical Reference by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Diagnostic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Patients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Patients by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Patients by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare Providers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare Providers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Healthcare Facilities Turn to Mobile Technologies to Reduce Costs

Mounting Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Need for Mobile

Healthcare

EXHIBIT 12: US Healthcare Spending (2006-2020) (in US$ Trillion)

Growth in Use of Smartphones and Tablets among Physicians

Implies Improved Growth Opportunities for Mobile Medical Apps

EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Use of Smartphones by Physicians for

Professional Purposes by Age

Ranked Tasks of Healthcare Professionals on Smartphones and

Tablets

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps

by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps

by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Medical Apps by Monthly Active Users in

Million in China: January 2020

Healthcare Spending In China: A Review

EXHIBIT 15: Healthcare Expenditure in China as a % of GDP:

(2016-2020)

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients

and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps

by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by Service -

Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,

Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical Apps

by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by End-Use -

Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic,

Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical Apps by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Patients and

Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &

Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness,

Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,

Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Mobile

Medical Apps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Patients and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical

Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &

Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps

by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical

Apps by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical Reference,

Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps

by End-Use - Patients and Healthcare Providers Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical

Apps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Patients and Healthcare Providers for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Medical Apps by Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition &

Fitness, Medical Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Medical Apps by

Service - Medical Monitoring, Nutrition & Fitness, Medical

Reference, Diagnostic, Treatment and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Medical



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052113/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________