Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gauzes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bandages segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Traditional Wound Management Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$990.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Other Products Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$868.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Sector
US Percentage Change in Weekly Outpatient Visits in First
Quarter of 2020 Vs 2019
Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure
Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options
Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
Traditional Wound Care Market
Product Scope and Definitions
Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Global
Traditional Wound Management Market
EXHIBIT 1: Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics
EXHIBIT 2: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Bandages Gain Interest
Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages
Spray Bandages: An Emerging Area of Growth
Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
Select Recent Product Developments and Innovations
Recent Innovations
Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products
First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages
Gauze: Still a Highly Used Product
Topical Ointments: An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution
Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand
Advanced Wound Care Options Impact Market Growth
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drive Focus on Novel
Treatment Solutions
EXHIBIT 3: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length
of Surgery
Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt
Market Prospects
Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
EXHIBIT 4: Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth
Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Expanding Area of Focus
EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,
and 2045
EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Tele Health Services for Wound Care Gain Momentum
Rising Incidence of Pressure Ulcers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers to
Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 27: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America
and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Competition
EXHIBIT 12: US First Aid Tape/Gauze/Bandage/Cotton Market
Breakdown by Leading Brands: 2019
