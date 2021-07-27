Global Traditional Wound Management Products Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traditional Wound Management Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gauzes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bandages segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Traditional Wound Management Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$990.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$868.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured)



3M Healthcare

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cremer S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Vernacare

Zee Medical







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare Sector

US Percentage Change in Weekly Outpatient Visits in First

Quarter of 2020 Vs 2019

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure

Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options

Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Traditional Wound Care Market

Product Scope and Definitions

Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Wounds Propel Global

Traditional Wound Management Market

EXHIBIT 1: Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics

EXHIBIT 2: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Bandages Gain Interest

Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages

Spray Bandages: An Emerging Area of Growth

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Select Recent Product Developments and Innovations

Recent Innovations

Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products

First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages

Gauze: Still a Highly Used Product

Topical Ointments: An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution

Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand

Advanced Wound Care Options Impact Market Growth

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drive Focus on Novel

Treatment Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length

of Surgery

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt

Market Prospects

Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

EXHIBIT 4: Traditional Gauze Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Expanding Area of Focus

EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,

and 2045

EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gauzes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gauzes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gauzes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bandages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bandages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bandages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Acute Wounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Acute Wounds by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Acute Wounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chronic Wounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chronic Wounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chronic Wounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Healthcare

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Tele Health Services for Wound Care Gain Momentum

Rising Incidence of Pressure Ulcers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers to

Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 27: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America

and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Competition

EXHIBIT 12: US First Aid Tape/Gauze/Bandage/Cotton Market

Breakdown by Leading Brands: 2019

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Wound Management Products in Europe: Market Overview

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Traditional Wound Management

Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Gauzes, Bandages and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gauzes, Bandages and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and

Chronic Wounds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Acute Wounds and Chronic

Wounds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Traditional Wound

Management Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Traditional

Wound Management Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________