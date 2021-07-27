Global Laparoscopic Devices Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131259/?utm_source=GNW

The introduction of laparoscopic techniques revolutionized the surgical world through a gradual evolution from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive procedures. Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand in the global market is expected to recover backed by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures due to reduced recovery time, technological advancements, increasing adoption of laparoscopy for performing bariatric surgeries, rising cases of colorectal cancer, growing popularity of single-incision laparoscopic surgery, the availability of well-trained surgeons and growing acceptance of laparoscopic techniques. Factors such as increasing incidence of obesity and rising demand for bariatric surgery for its aesthetic appeal have pushed hospital admissions associated with bariatric surgeries. The market growth is also fueled by rising healthcare spending, insurance coverage, availability of advanced minimally-invasive surgeries, and adoption of minimally-invasive options due to fewer post-operative complications and faster recovery. Increasing technological advances and sophisticated surgeries with enhanced ergonomics and dexterity with low risks along with price declines are anticipated to present lucrative growth avenues.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laparoscopic Devices estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Energy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Access Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Energy devices comprise advanced bipolar, monopolar, bipolar, harmonic, morcellator and integrated devices. Energy tools aid in different functions such as dissecting, cauterizing and resecting body tissue through a surgical procedure. Demand for single port access devices is on the rise in tandem with increasing single-port procedures.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



The Laparoscopic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. The US remains at the forefront of adoption of sophisticated laparoscopic devices, and growth is being driven by rising geriatric population along with high incidence of abdominal and gastrointestinal conditions. The regional market is benefitting from high prevalence of morbid obesity and chronic medical conditions coupled with increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgery. The region is also witnessing increasing adoption of robotic technology for conducting laparoscopic procedures as a result of its superior precision. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is set to be driven by ageing population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and access to cost-effective laparoscopic procedures.



Closure Devices Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The mounting healthcare costs and growing need to alleviate complications associated with laparoscopy is driving the demand for safer, simpler and more consistent devices for port closure following laparoscopic surgery. Growth in the segment is being fueled by introduction of innovative port closure devices with improved clinical outcomes and rise in number of trained surgeons. In the global Closure Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$224.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aesculap AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic, Inc.

Microline Surgical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

STRYKER Corp.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Medical

Johnson & Johnson







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Laparoscopy and Operation Theatre Contamination

Potential Risk of COVID-19 Transmission Posed by Surgical Smoke

Sheds Focus on Smoke Evacuation Systems

A Prelude to Laproscopy

Product Segments

Energy Devices

Access Devices

Closure Devices

Staplers

Clip Appliers

Sutures

Knot Pushers and Needle Holders

Laparoscopes

Types of Laparoscopes

Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy Systems

Hand Instruments

Forceps and Scissors

Tissue Retractors and Tissue Removal Bags

Insufflators

Other Segments

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Laparoscopic Surgery - An Evolving Surgical Standard

Laparoscopic Devices Market to be Hampered due to COVID-19, but

to Recover in the Coming Years

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Restraints

The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

General Surgery Dominates, Bariatric Surgery to Record Fastest

Growth in Laparoscopic Device Market

Competitive Scenario



Select Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive

Laparascopic Devices Market

Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy - Changing the Face of Laparoscopic

Surgery

Increasing Invasion of Robots in Laparoscopic Surgery Domain

Surgical Robots for Laparoscopic Procedures

Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Automation of Surgical Tools

Computer Vision Application

Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy

Mechanical Robotic Application for LESS Procedures

Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices

FDA Makes Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Safer

FDA Approves New Disposable Fog-Free Articulating 5mm Laparoscope

Multi-DOF (Degree of Freedom) Articulating Laparoscopic

Instrument for Performing Challenging Sutures

Mobile Laparoscopy: Use of the Smartphone as a tool in the

Operating Room

?Mini? Laparoscopy Witnesses Growth

4K Technology Makes Inroads

Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments

3D Systems Gain Edge Over 2D Systems

Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market

Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand

Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground

Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems

Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices

Growing Focus on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs

Popularity of Subscription Commerce Marketing Model

Laparoscopic Clip Appliers Market to Experience Strong Revenue

Gains

Microlaparoscopy Gains Ground

MACRO DRIVERS

Rising Obesity Levels Drive Demand for Laparoscopic Bariatric

Procedures

Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures

EXHIBIT 1: Comparison of Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass, Sleeve

Gastrectomy & Gastric Banding

Obesity Factsheet

EXHIBIT 2: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide

by Country: 2014 & 2025

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Laparoscopy Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Cases Spurs Growth

Total Number of Colorectal Cancer Cases Incidence by Region: 2018

Total Number of Colorectal Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018



