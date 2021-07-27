Global Laparoscopic Devices Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laparoscopic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131259/?utm_source=GNW
The introduction of laparoscopic techniques revolutionized the surgical world through a gradual evolution from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive procedures. Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand in the global market is expected to recover backed by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures due to reduced recovery time, technological advancements, increasing adoption of laparoscopy for performing bariatric surgeries, rising cases of colorectal cancer, growing popularity of single-incision laparoscopic surgery, the availability of well-trained surgeons and growing acceptance of laparoscopic techniques. Factors such as increasing incidence of obesity and rising demand for bariatric surgery for its aesthetic appeal have pushed hospital admissions associated with bariatric surgeries. The market growth is also fueled by rising healthcare spending, insurance coverage, availability of advanced minimally-invasive surgeries, and adoption of minimally-invasive options due to fewer post-operative complications and faster recovery. Increasing technological advances and sophisticated surgeries with enhanced ergonomics and dexterity with low risks along with price declines are anticipated to present lucrative growth avenues.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laparoscopic Devices estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Energy Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Access Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Energy devices comprise advanced bipolar, monopolar, bipolar, harmonic, morcellator and integrated devices. Energy tools aid in different functions such as dissecting, cauterizing and resecting body tissue through a surgical procedure. Demand for single port access devices is on the rise in tandem with increasing single-port procedures.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
The Laparoscopic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. The US remains at the forefront of adoption of sophisticated laparoscopic devices, and growth is being driven by rising geriatric population along with high incidence of abdominal and gastrointestinal conditions. The regional market is benefitting from high prevalence of morbid obesity and chronic medical conditions coupled with increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgery. The region is also witnessing increasing adoption of robotic technology for conducting laparoscopic procedures as a result of its superior precision. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is set to be driven by ageing population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and access to cost-effective laparoscopic procedures.
Closure Devices Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
The mounting healthcare costs and growing need to alleviate complications associated with laparoscopy is driving the demand for safer, simpler and more consistent devices for port closure following laparoscopic surgery. Growth in the segment is being fueled by introduction of innovative port closure devices with improved clinical outcomes and rise in number of trained surgeons. In the global Closure Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$224.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Aesculap AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Conmed Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Microline Surgical, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Smith & Nephew, Inc.
- STRYKER Corp.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Teleflex Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Laparoscopy and Operation Theatre Contamination
Potential Risk of COVID-19 Transmission Posed by Surgical Smoke
Sheds Focus on Smoke Evacuation Systems
A Prelude to Laproscopy
Product Segments
Energy Devices
Access Devices
Closure Devices
Staplers
Clip Appliers
Sutures
Knot Pushers and Needle Holders
Laparoscopes
Types of Laparoscopes
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy Systems
Hand Instruments
Forceps and Scissors
Tissue Retractors and Tissue Removal Bags
Insufflators
Other Segments
Suction/Irrigation Systems
Laparoscopic Surgery - An Evolving Surgical Standard
Laparoscopic Devices Market to be Hampered due to COVID-19, but
to Recover in the Coming Years
Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Restraints
The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth
General Surgery Dominates, Bariatric Surgery to Record Fastest
Growth in Laparoscopic Device Market
Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Innovations
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive
Laparascopic Devices Market
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy - Changing the Face of Laparoscopic
Surgery
Increasing Invasion of Robots in Laparoscopic Surgery Domain
Surgical Robots for Laparoscopic Procedures
Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Automation of Surgical Tools
Computer Vision Application
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy
Mechanical Robotic Application for LESS Procedures
Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices
FDA Makes Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Safer
FDA Approves New Disposable Fog-Free Articulating 5mm Laparoscope
Multi-DOF (Degree of Freedom) Articulating Laparoscopic
Instrument for Performing Challenging Sutures
Mobile Laparoscopy: Use of the Smartphone as a tool in the
Operating Room
?Mini? Laparoscopy Witnesses Growth
4K Technology Makes Inroads
Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments
3D Systems Gain Edge Over 2D Systems
Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market
Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand
Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground
Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems
Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices
Growing Focus on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs
Popularity of Subscription Commerce Marketing Model
Laparoscopic Clip Appliers Market to Experience Strong Revenue
Gains
Microlaparoscopy Gains Ground
MACRO DRIVERS
Rising Obesity Levels Drive Demand for Laparoscopic Bariatric
Procedures
Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures
EXHIBIT 1: Comparison of Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass, Sleeve
Gastrectomy & Gastric Banding
Obesity Factsheet
EXHIBIT 2: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide
by Country: 2014 & 2025
Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Laparoscopy Devices
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Cases Spurs Growth
Total Number of Colorectal Cancer Cases Incidence by Region: 2018
Total Number of Colorectal Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2016 & 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Energy Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Access Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Access Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Closure Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Closure Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Closure Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Laparoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Robot-Assisted
Surgery Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Robot-Assisted Surgery
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Robot-Assisted Surgery
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hand Instruments
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hand Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Insufflators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Insufflators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Insufflators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for General Surgery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for General Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Bariatric Surgery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Bariatric Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Bariatric Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecological
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Urological
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Urological Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Urological Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Colorectal
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Colorectal Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Colorectal Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States- The Largest Region for Laparoscopic Devices
Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
Competitive Scenario
Demand for Advanced Direct Energy Devices on the Rise
Single-Port Procedures Gain Traction
Bariatric Surgery - The Gold Standard for Obesity Treatment
Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy - Replacing Gastric Band Market
Robot-Assisted Gastric Bypass Surgery Rises in Popularity
Reimbursement Scenario
Insurance Coverage
EXHIBIT 3: CY2020 Medicare National Averages for Bariatric
Surgery for Physicians
EXHIBIT 4: FY 2020 Select Laparoscopic Procedures Reimbursement
Sheet
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices,
Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments,
Insufflators and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy
Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes,
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments, Insufflators
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological
Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices,
Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments,
Insufflators and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes,
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments, Insufflators
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices,
Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments,
Insufflators and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy
Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes,
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments, Insufflators
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological
Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices,
Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments,
Insufflators and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy
Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes,
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments, Insufflators
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological
Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Bariatric Surgery in Europe
Minimally Invasive Surgeries - European Market Review
Laparoscopic Devices Market
Reimbursement Scenario in Europe
Reimbursement Policies in Select European Countries
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices,
Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments,
Insufflators and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Energy Devices, Access Devices, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes,
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Hand Instruments, Insufflators
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery,
Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
Application - General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Laparoscopic Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laparoscopic Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Laparoscopic
Devices by Product Type - Energy Devices, Access Devices,
Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems,
Hand Instruments, Insufflators and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
