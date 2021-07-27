Hotel Equities Names Albert Smith President, Hotel Operations

Atlanta, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator, and development firm Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced the appointment of Albert (“Al”) Smith as President of Hotel Operations.

In his new role, Smith will report to HE’s, Chief Operating Officer, Bryan DeCort and will provide oversight and leadership for the group’s growing portfolio of 200+ hotels. “Al is a tremendous addition to our team and immediately makes us better as we continue to expand and diversify our footprint,” said DeCort. “His servant leadership style and balanced approach to building high-performing teams adds tremendous value to our associates and stakeholders. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Al to the HE family.”

A 20-year luxury hospitality veteran, Smith has held key leadership roles in ground-breaking hospitality companies including Viceroy Hotel Group, SBE Entertainment, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Lifestyle Hotels at Highgate where he oversaw a key portfolio of independent full-service luxury hotel properties along the eastern seaboard. Prior to that, Smith served as Senior Vice President with Davidson Hotels where he helped develop the company’s lifestyle and luxury brand; growing their lifestyle portfolio from one single property to over twenty-five.

“Al is a true professional with a passion for our industry”, said Brad Rahinsky, President & Chief Executive Officer for Hotel Equities. “He is a servant leader in every sense of the word with a tenacious ambition that will drive exceptional results, beginning at the core with culture.”

Smith is based in Hotel Equities’ corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, GA.

About Hotel Equities Hotel Equities

(HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 210+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

Attachment