WealthIntel, Inc., And Expert.ai S.P.A. Sign A Strategic Partnership Agreement To Formulate New Advanced Intelligence For Commerce.

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthIntel and Expert.ai, announce a Strategic Partnership Agreement, whereby WealthIntel’s exclusive and proprietary artificial Intelligence (The “PDCI”) and Expert.ai’s Cogito will be brought together to facilitate groundbreaking innovations in natural language and text analytics required and spawned by the PDCI.



The initial focus areas of this Strategic Partnership include using Expert.ai’s Cogito licenses. Working with Cogito, WealthIntel is able to accelerate the development and maximize certain disruptive proprietary aspects of its PDCI specifically as it relates to text analytics and natural language.

The Partnership provides great synergistic advantages and creates the basis of a potential long-term collaboration.

“Our Strategic Partnership Agreement with Expert.ai is another step in our commitment to pioneering upheaval and we are excited about the potential of this relationship,” said Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of WealthIntel, adding “WealthIntel is a future-focused business and Expert.ai enables us not just to enhance more efficiently and rapidly certain aspects of our PDCI, but also hastens our journey towards forging the commerce of the future.”

WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications, focused on providing new means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments and financial institutions.



About Expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI: IM) is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique approach to hybrid natural language combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to extract useful knowledge and insight from unstructured data to improve decision making. With a full range of on-premises, private and public cloud offerings, Expert.ai enhances business operations, accelerates and scales natural language data science capabilities while simplifying AI adoption across a vast range of industries, including insurance, banking & finance, publishing & media, defense & intelligence, life science & pharma, and oil, gas & energy. Expert.ai has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett, and EBSCO.