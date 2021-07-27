Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$41.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.SMEs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- Adobe Inc.
- AMDOCS Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetSuite, Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- SugarCRM, Inc.
- Synnex Corporaiton
- The Sage Group Plc
- Verint Systems, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Evolution of CRM
Types of CRM
Operational CRM
Collaborative CRM
Analytical CRM
Strategic CRM
Deployment Options in CRM
On-Premise CRM
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM
Benefits of CRM Strategy
Disadvantages of CRM Implementations
CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors
CRM Ecosystem
CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain
Strong Customer Relations
CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy
Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM
Software
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong
Future Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acoustic L.P. (USA)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
Concentrix Corporation (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NICE Ltd. (Israel)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Pegasystems, Inc. (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute Inc. (USA)
SugarCRM (USA)
The Sage Group Plc (UK)
Verint Systems, Inc. (USA)
Zendesk, Inc. (USA)
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions
CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Advancements in Process Automation
Data Integration
Blockchain
Internet of Things (IoT)
Hyper Individualization
AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software
Marketspace
IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM
Growing Role of Big Data in CRM
Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software
Market
EXHIBIT 1: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum
Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile
Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market
EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the
Period 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM
Software Market
EXHIBIT 5: Rising Significance of Customer Experience for
Businesses: % of Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience
Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
EXHIBIT 6: Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing
Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing
Programs
Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software
On-Demand
Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost
CRM Strategy
CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to
Improve Business Operations
Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue
Contributor
Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018
CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector
Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive
Growth
Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth
SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM
CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs
CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption
Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
