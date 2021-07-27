Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$41.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.SMEs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Operational CRM

Collaborative CRM

Analytical CRM

Strategic CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain

Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM

Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong

Future Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Hyper Individualization

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software

Marketspace

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software

Market

EXHIBIT 1: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active

Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile

Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the

Period 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM

Software Market

EXHIBIT 5: Rising Significance of Customer Experience for

Businesses: % of Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

EXHIBIT 6: Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing

Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing

Programs

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software

On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost

CRM Strategy

CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to

Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue

Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive

Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



