AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of Movie Releases

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Intl Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces updated progress of its movies.



1, “Love Over the World” has been off shelves on the end of May, its box office is RMB15.54 million (USD$2.4 m). This movie will continue to generate revenues through licensing to TV network and online streaming platforms in China currently. And will broadcast on abqq.tv for global market soon.

2, “Our Treasures” its distributor has executed a definitive agreement with Hua Xia Film Group, the leading nationwide distributor in China to distribute the film to be screened on cinemas nationwide beginning in first day of August 2021. The ticket platform currently promoting and sales ticket now. https://maoyan.com/films/1433366

3, “Confusion” the completed film code: 001102592021 have been announced by state authority, currently proceeding on procedure of screening license. The distributor is ready aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide as soon as received the license.



4, “On the Way” a completed film starring Tik Tok's KOL Tian Xiaoxiao, currently proceeding on procedure of the film approval then apply screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investments into NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token.

