Global Ambulance Services Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of Emergency

Patient Transport

EXHIBIT 1: With the Risk of Hospitalization Rates for Covid-19

Rising with Age, the Increasing Infections Among the

Vulnerable Age Groups is Creating a Crunch for Patient

Transport Services, Accelerating the Focus on Building

Robust & Safe Ambulance Services: COVID-19 Infections &

Hospitalization Rates (In %)

Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the

Importance of Healthcare Preparedness

EXHIBIT 2: Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased

Spending Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System

Well Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare

Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and

2022

Aging Population Steps Up the Pressure on Healthcare Emergency

Preparedness

EXHIBIT 3: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained

Healthcare System, Bringing Ambulance Emergency Care to the

Forefront: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025,

2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Older Adults Given their Vulnerability to Ambulatory

Care Sensitive Conditions Strengthens the Focus on Geriatric

Emergency Preparedness: Number of Emergency Care Visits of

People Aged 65+ (Per 100,000) for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015

and 2020

Private/Public EMS Partnerships Vital for the Growth of

Ambulance Services

Recent Industry Activity & Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (USA)

Air Methods Corporation (USA)

AirMed International LLC (USA)

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance (Sweden)

BVG India Ltd. (India)

European Air Ambulance (Luxembourg)

Express Air Medical Transport, LLC (USA)

Global Medical Response (USA)

American Medical Response (USA)

Falck Danmark A/S (Denmark)

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (UK)

Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (India)

PHI Air Medical, LLC (USA)

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of

Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services

EXHIBIT 5: With Millions Continuing to Die in Road Accidents,

Increasing Number of Emergency Ambulances Will Ply the Public

Highways: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Extreme Weather Events & the Increase in Casualties Drive

Lawmakers to Focus on Medical Preparedness for Natural

Disasters

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events &

Related Casualties Drives the Need for Ambulance Services to

Identify, Locate, Treat, & Re-Locate Affected People: Global

Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2000, 2010, and 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster

for the Year 2018 Highlights the Need for More Efficient,

Robust and Spread-out Medical Emergency Services

A Review of How Healthcare Reforms Transform Emergency Care &

the Ambulance Services Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Unsustainable Healthcare Costs Unleash Healthcare

Reforms that Will Benefit Ambulance Services: Global

Government Health Expenditure Per Capita (In US$) for the

Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018, and 2020

Value Based Care Catches Up With Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

EXHIBIT 9: Focus on the Quality of Affordable Care Transforms

Ambulance Services from a Passive Supportive Player to an

Active Provider of Quality Care Service: % of Value-Based

Reimbursement (VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare

Organizations for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Shortage of Paramedics Raises Concerns in the Ambulance Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Growing Healthcare Worker Shortage Brings Lack of

Paramedics into the Spotlight as the Cause of Ambulance Crew

Burnout & Deteriorating Working Conditions: Global Demand &

Supply of Health Workers by Region for the Years 2018 and

2030

Increased Incidence of Floods & Robust Maritime Activity Drives

Demand for Water Ambulance/Boat Ambulance Services

EXHIBIT 11: Increased Spending on Maritime Safety Technologies

Bodes Well for a Parallel Increase in Investments in Boat

Ambulances: Global Maritime Safety Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

Growing Focus on Traffic Management & Prioritization of

Emergency Vehicle Transit to Benefit Growth of Ambulance

Services

Rise of ITS Paves the Way for Optimizing Emergency

Transportation Operations & Sharpening the Competitive Edge of

Ambulance Service Providers: Global Intelligent

Transportation Systems (ITS) Market (in US$ Million) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2022

Air Ambulance Services Grow in Popularity for Emergency

Evacuation of the Injured & Critically Sick

EXHIBIT 12: In the Race Against Time for Successful Organ

Transplantation, Air Ambulances Emerge as the Major Winner

Optimally Poised to Leverage Emerging Opportunities: Number

of Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population in the Year

2019

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Healthcare Disaster

Preparedness

Tele-Health Enabled Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drives the

Concept of Ambulance Hospitals

EXHIBIT 13: Advancements in Telemedicine Brings ?Ambulance

Hospitals? Closer to Reality in Terms of Quality of Care:

Global Telemedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2015, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Developing Mobile App Ecosystem to Enhance the Efficiency of

Ambulance Care Services

EXHIBIT 14: Growing Healthcare App Ecosystem Empowers

Healthcare Systems Including Emergency Response: Global

mHealth Apps Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2025

IoT Makes an Impact on Ambulance Fleet Management, Paving the

Way for Smart Ambulance Services

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Use of IoT in Healthcare Encourages

Innovative Use of IoT in Connected Ambulances: Global IoT in

Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2025

Data Powered Paramedics, the Next Chapter in Health Tech

Revolution

Ambulance Drones, a Game Changer in the Ambulance Industry

EXHIBIT 16: A Robust Healthcare Logistics Market Opens New

Opportunities for the Growth of Ambulance Drones: Global

Healthcare Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

EXHIBIT 17: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Will Witness the

Highest Demand for Innovative Medical Drones: Global Medical

Drones Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and

2025



4. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Ambulance Services: Definition

Origin and History

Key Factors that Determine Performance Levels of Ambulance

Services

Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type

Emergency Ambulance Services

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services

and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Non-Emergency Ambulance Services

Air Ambulance Service (AAS)

Major Challenges

Water Ambulance

Service Providers

Classification of Ambulances by Function

Emergency Ambulance

Patient Transport Ambulance

Response Unit (RU)

Charity Ambulance (CA)

Military Application

Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type

Ambulance Construction and Design

Ambulance Equipment

Intermediate Technology

Marking and Appearance

Passive Visual Warnings

Active Visual Warnings

Audible Warnings

Operational Cost

Crew Members of an Ambulance



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

