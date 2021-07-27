Global Ambulance Services Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ambulance Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181090/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Emergency Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Ambulance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 180 Featured)
- Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.
- Air Methods Corporation
- AirMed International LLC
- American Medical Response
- Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance
- BVG India Ltd.
- European Air Ambulance
- Express Air Medical Transport, LLC
- Falck Danmark A/S
- Global Medical Response
- London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
- Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.
- PHI Air Medical, LLC
- Ziqitza Health Care Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Throws the Spotlight on the Importance of Emergency
Patient Transport
EXHIBIT 1: With the Risk of Hospitalization Rates for Covid-19
Rising with Age, the Increasing Infections Among the
Vulnerable Age Groups is Creating a Crunch for Patient
Transport Services, Accelerating the Focus on Building
Robust & Safe Ambulance Services: COVID-19 Infections &
Hospitalization Rates (In %)
Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the
Importance of Healthcare Preparedness
EXHIBIT 2: Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased
Spending Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System
Well Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare
Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and
2022
Aging Population Steps Up the Pressure on Healthcare Emergency
Preparedness
EXHIBIT 3: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained
Healthcare System, Bringing Ambulance Emergency Care to the
Forefront: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025,
2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 4: Older Adults Given their Vulnerability to Ambulatory
Care Sensitive Conditions Strengthens the Focus on Geriatric
Emergency Preparedness: Number of Emergency Care Visits of
People Aged 65+ (Per 100,000) for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015
and 2020
Private/Public EMS Partnerships Vital for the Growth of
Ambulance Services
Recent Industry Activity & Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Road Accidents Amplifies the Importance of
Prompt & Efficient Ambulance Services
EXHIBIT 5: With Millions Continuing to Die in Road Accidents,
Increasing Number of Emergency Ambulances Will Ply the Public
Highways: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Extreme Weather Events & the Increase in Casualties Drive
Lawmakers to Focus on Medical Preparedness for Natural
Disasters
EXHIBIT 6: Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events &
Related Casualties Drives the Need for Ambulance Services to
Identify, Locate, Treat, & Re-Locate Affected People: Global
Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2000, 2010, and 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster
for the Year 2018 Highlights the Need for More Efficient,
Robust and Spread-out Medical Emergency Services
A Review of How Healthcare Reforms Transform Emergency Care &
the Ambulance Services Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Unsustainable Healthcare Costs Unleash Healthcare
Reforms that Will Benefit Ambulance Services: Global
Government Health Expenditure Per Capita (In US$) for the
Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018, and 2020
Value Based Care Catches Up With Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
EXHIBIT 9: Focus on the Quality of Affordable Care Transforms
Ambulance Services from a Passive Supportive Player to an
Active Provider of Quality Care Service: % of Value-Based
Reimbursement (VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare
Organizations for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022
Shortage of Paramedics Raises Concerns in the Ambulance Industry
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Healthcare Worker Shortage Brings Lack of
Paramedics into the Spotlight as the Cause of Ambulance Crew
Burnout & Deteriorating Working Conditions: Global Demand &
Supply of Health Workers by Region for the Years 2018 and
2030
Increased Incidence of Floods & Robust Maritime Activity Drives
Demand for Water Ambulance/Boat Ambulance Services
EXHIBIT 11: Increased Spending on Maritime Safety Technologies
Bodes Well for a Parallel Increase in Investments in Boat
Ambulances: Global Maritime Safety Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
Growing Focus on Traffic Management & Prioritization of
Emergency Vehicle Transit to Benefit Growth of Ambulance
Services
Rise of ITS Paves the Way for Optimizing Emergency
Transportation Operations & Sharpening the Competitive Edge of
Ambulance Service Providers: Global Intelligent
Transportation Systems (ITS) Market (in US$ Million) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2022
Air Ambulance Services Grow in Popularity for Emergency
Evacuation of the Injured & Critically Sick
EXHIBIT 12: In the Race Against Time for Successful Organ
Transplantation, Air Ambulances Emerge as the Major Winner
Optimally Poised to Leverage Emerging Opportunities: Number
of Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population in the Year
2019
Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Healthcare Disaster
Preparedness
Tele-Health Enabled Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drives the
Concept of Ambulance Hospitals
EXHIBIT 13: Advancements in Telemedicine Brings ?Ambulance
Hospitals? Closer to Reality in Terms of Quality of Care:
Global Telemedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2015, 2019, 2022 and 2025
Developing Mobile App Ecosystem to Enhance the Efficiency of
Ambulance Care Services
EXHIBIT 14: Growing Healthcare App Ecosystem Empowers
Healthcare Systems Including Emergency Response: Global
mHealth Apps Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2025
IoT Makes an Impact on Ambulance Fleet Management, Paving the
Way for Smart Ambulance Services
EXHIBIT 15: Growing Use of IoT in Healthcare Encourages
Innovative Use of IoT in Connected Ambulances: Global IoT in
Healthcare Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2025
Data Powered Paramedics, the Next Chapter in Health Tech
Revolution
Ambulance Drones, a Game Changer in the Ambulance Industry
EXHIBIT 16: A Robust Healthcare Logistics Market Opens New
Opportunities for the Growth of Ambulance Drones: Global
Healthcare Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
EXHIBIT 17: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Will Witness the
Highest Demand for Innovative Medical Drones: Global Medical
Drones Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and
2025
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Ambulance Services: Definition
Origin and History
Key Factors that Determine Performance Levels of Ambulance
Services
Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type
Emergency Ambulance Services
Advanced Life Support (ALS)
Basic Life Support (BLS)
Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services
and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services
Non-Emergency Ambulance Services
Air Ambulance Service (AAS)
Major Challenges
Water Ambulance
Service Providers
Classification of Ambulances by Function
Emergency Ambulance
Patient Transport Ambulance
Response Unit (RU)
Charity Ambulance (CA)
Military Application
Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type
Ambulance Construction and Design
Ambulance Equipment
Intermediate Technology
Marking and Appearance
Passive Visual Warnings
Active Visual Warnings
Audible Warnings
Operational Cost
Crew Members of an Ambulance
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
