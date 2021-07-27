SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 27 July 2021 at 4:40 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Murto Risto
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210727102827_3
Transaction date: 2021-07-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1622193750
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description :
Buyback offer has been accepted by Varma on 29 June 2021. The maturity date for the bond is 28 July 2021.
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Unit price: 106.732 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 106.732 PCT
