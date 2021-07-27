Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach US$9.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591554/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.SPECT Radioisotopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PET Radioisotopes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24% share of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 47.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 47.74% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$645.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$645.7 Million by the year 2027.
Beta Emitters Segment Corners a 16.5% Share in 2020
In the global Beta Emitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$773.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$481.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19-Led Disruptions Exhaust Radiopharmaceuticals Supply to
Hinder Nuclear Medicine Procedures in Most Countries
Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S
Hospitals
Distribution Bottlenecks amid COVID-19 Crisis Leave Hospitals
Struggling with Seamless Supply of Medical Radioisotopes
Nuclear Medicine Services Limp Back to Normality after Easing
of COVID-19 Restrictions
COVID-19 Presents Generational Opportunity
Radiopharmaceuticals: A Prelude
Mechanism of Action
Global Supply Shortages Continue to Challenge Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: A Glimpse at Mo-99 Processors Worldwide
EXHIBIT 2: Nuclear Research Reactor Irradiators Worldwide:
A Snapshot
Outlook
Key Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market
Acceptance
Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment
Key Drivers
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Major PET Isotopes and their Applications
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications
Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
Select Isotopes and their Therapeutic Applications
Key Drivers
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 3: Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Industry Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning
Radiopharmaceuticals
Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and
Therapeutic Applications
Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope
Select New Products
Industry Focus Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals
with Therapeutic Benefits
Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging
Equipment by Modality, PET Vs SPECT: 2019
Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET
Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
EXHIBIT 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New
Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection
Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine
XHIBIT: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories
as a Percentage of Patient Population
EXHIBIT 6: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
Ageing Population: A Vital Demography
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production
Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of
Radiopharmaceuticals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
