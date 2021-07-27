Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach US$9.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591554/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.SPECT Radioisotopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PET Radioisotopes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24% share of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 47.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 47.74% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$645.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$645.7 Million by the year 2027.



Beta Emitters Segment Corners a 16.5% Share in 2020



In the global Beta Emitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$773.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$481.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591554/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-Led Disruptions Exhaust Radiopharmaceuticals Supply to

Hinder Nuclear Medicine Procedures in Most Countries

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S

Hospitals

Distribution Bottlenecks amid COVID-19 Crisis Leave Hospitals

Struggling with Seamless Supply of Medical Radioisotopes

Nuclear Medicine Services Limp Back to Normality after Easing

of COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19 Presents Generational Opportunity

Radiopharmaceuticals: A Prelude

Mechanism of Action

Global Supply Shortages Continue to Challenge Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: A Glimpse at Mo-99 Processors Worldwide

EXHIBIT 2: Nuclear Research Reactor Irradiators Worldwide:

A Snapshot

Outlook

Key Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market

Acceptance

Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment

Key Drivers

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Major PET Isotopes and their Applications

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Select Isotopes and their Therapeutic Applications

Key Drivers

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 3: Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning

Radiopharmaceuticals

Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and

Therapeutic Applications

Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope

Select New Products

Industry Focus Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals

with Therapeutic Benefits

Select Commercially Available Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging

Equipment by Modality, PET Vs SPECT: 2019

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

EXHIBIT 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

Intra-operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM): Creates New

Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection

Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine

XHIBIT: Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories

as a Percentage of Patient Population

EXHIBIT 6: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Ageing Population: A Vital Demography

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production

Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of

Radiopharmaceuticals



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

