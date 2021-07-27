American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Begins Production of CaliBear Products in Advance of Retail Launch

Executives from the Company will be in Attendance at the Champs Las Vegas Trade Show July 27th-July 30th to Meet with Retailers and Distributors

PLAYA VISTA, California , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has begun production of its full product kit of CaliBear CBD products in preparation for retail and online launch. Executives from the Company will be present at the Champs Las Vegas trade show to meet with distributors and retailers to discuss the upcoming launch of CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com). Champs Trade Shows have established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business, wholesale trade expo serving the smoke shop industry; the Las Vegas event from July 27th-July 30th is the CBD industry’s first major Las Vegas show since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “We are very excited to begin production of CaliBear CBD products; this is a critical step to prepare inventory for distributors to ensure that the launch is successful both online and at retail. Management has been working feverishly over the past few weeks making preparations for the launch, and I am excited to get product into stores and available online for sale as soon as possible. I spent last week with our distributor (Just Logistics) in New Jersey working on the retail rollout plan in the Northeast to smoke shops in the New York City metropolitan area. I am looking forward to attending the Champs show and meeting with other distributors, bringing them up to speed on CaliBear’s progress and the Company’s launch plans in the coming months. I really enjoyed the last time I went to Champs in early 2019, and coming out of the pandemic, I think the energy is going to be great at the Las Vegas Convention Center.”

“The Company is moving full speed ahead with plans for the official CaliBear launch. The Beta website was released (www.calibearlife.com), we are working with Studio 420 to prepare the e-commerce site to be fully shoppable, which will coincide with the retail launch. A multi-pronged activation strategy is also being developed to ensure that CaliBear has good retail sell-through. The third quarter will be very exciting for the Company; in the coming weeks more information about the launch and marketing initiatives will be released, including a preliminary list of retailers that CaliBear CBD product will be available at, including installations and pop-ups that will leverage the New York State Hemp Cannabinoid licenses the Company acquired in April. I am very bullish on the positive effect that the CaliBear launch will have on the Company’s top line sales, and I will provide better guidance after the Company has had a chance to assess the full impact to its P&L after the launch,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

