Global Baby Romper Market Is Expected to Reach $37.64 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby romper market was estimated at $24.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $37.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Developing economies across the world and rise in disposable income of individuals that lead to premiumization drive the growth of the global baby romper market. On the other hand, possibilities of counterfeit of branded products restrain the growth to some extent. However, emergence of organic baby clothing and online sales channels are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain, thereby impacting the baby romper market negatively.

At the same time, the pandemic disrupted the sales of baby rompers via brick and mortar stores, resulting in shift in consumer behavior toward online sales channels to buy baby care products, including baby rompers.

The global baby romper market is analyzed across type, material, price point, sales channel, and revenue. Based on type, the half body segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on material, the cotton segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. Simultaneously, the linen segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. The region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global baby romper market report include Clearco Products Co., Inc, Fuchs Group, Freudenberg Group, SKF Group HollyFrontier Corporation, Hydrotex Lube, Interflon, Lubriplate Lubricants Company, Metalube, and Brit-Lube. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

