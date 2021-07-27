Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $753.6 Million by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0681907/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$753.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$598.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $179.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$179.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$63.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- 3DX-RAY Ltd.
- Anritsu Infivis Ltd.
- Baker Hughes Company
- Bosello High Technology srl
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Minebea Intec
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Nordson DAGE
- North Star Imaging, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation
- Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd.
- VJ Group, Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0681907/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the
Immediate Term
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business
Confidence Plummets to New Depths
EXHIBIT 3: Business Confidence Index Points
An Introduction to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems
Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term
Outlook Remains Optimistic
Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial
Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth
A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market
Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint,
Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems
Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview
Components and Classification of X-Ray System
Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT WORLD BRAND(S)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Oil & Gas
Industry to Remain a Major End-Use Sector for X-Ray Inspection
Systems
Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray
Systems in Aerospace Industry
Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection
in Aerospace Applications
With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, X-Ray Systems See
Massive Decline in Aerospace Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray
Systems
Current State of Automotive Sector Offers Little Opportunity
EXHIBIT 5: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer
COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &
Factory Operations
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer
Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry
Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food
Industry
X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging
Design Challenges
EXHIBIT 7: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation:
(2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Geographic Region
Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry
Underpin Market Expansion
Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and
Functional Testing of Electronic Systems
Automated X-ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT
Inspection Lines
Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection
Standard for Tire Industry
Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand
Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue
X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening
Infrastructure
X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New
Level
Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions
EXHIBIT 8: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems:
(2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by
Geographic Region
Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy
Trajectory
Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems
Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities
Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray
Inspection
Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
Select Innovations & Advancements
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
