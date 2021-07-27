Global Battery Electrolytes Market to Reach US$5.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Electrolytes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103796/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIthium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Battery Electrolytes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 13.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Battery Electrolytes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$513.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 13.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$984.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$984.6 Million by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment Corners a 8.1% Share in 2020
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$199.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$266 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$955.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd.
- 3M
- American Elements
- BASF SE
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Ube Industries
- Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents
- Central Glass
- Guotai Huarong
- Shantou Jinguang High-Tech
- Soulbrain
- Zhuhai Smoothway
- Toshima Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Advanced Electrolyte Technologies
- Gelest
- Targray
- Ceramtec
- Ohara Corporation
- Daikin America
- Nohms Technologies
- Stella Chemifa
- Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Battery Electrolyte: An Introduction
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Recession
Long Term Market Outlook
Lithium-ion Battery Electrolyte to Register Strong Growth
Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Global Liquid Battery Electrolyte Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Shares by Leading Players for 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
E-Mobility: An Expanding Market for Battery Electrolyte
EXHIBIT 2: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for
Battery Storage to Drive Demand for Battery Electrolyte
Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for
Battery Electrolyte Markets
EXHIBIT 3: Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million
tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018
EXHIBIT 4: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)
and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and
2023
EXHIBIT 6: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
Improvement in Lithium-Ion Battery Energizes Growth in
Electrolyte Market
Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional
Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle
Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Motorcycles Market (In Million US$) for the
Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rising Adoption of IoT Devices to Increase the Demand for
Battery Electrolytes
EXHIBIT 8: Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018 through 2024
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Investments on Rise in Development of Advanced Battery
Technologies
Few Recent Advancements in Non-Flammable Electrolytes for Safer
Lithium-Ion Battery Applications
New Generation Lithium-ion Batteries Could Store More Power as
they are Nonflammable
Advances in Battery Technologies Stir Changes in Electrolyte
Composition
Select Innovations
Dual Electrolyte Battery Technology: A New Development
Industry Seeks Rentable Electrolytes Model for Flow Batteries
to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries
Strict Carbon Emission Regulations to Boost Demand in Lithium
Ion Battery Electrolytes Market
Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies for Li-ion Batteries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
