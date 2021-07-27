Pliops Launches Extreme Data Processor to Multiply Data-Intensive Application Performance and Slash Data Center Infrastructure Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The data center revolution is here, and it’s being delivered by a new processor that radically simplifies how data is processed and stored. In a move that sets a new benchmark for data center scaling and efficiency, data solutions innovator Pliops announced the launch and commercial availability of its breakthrough Extreme Data Processor (XDP). Taking the spirit of Moore’s Law to its next chapter, Pliops XDP exponentially increases performance, reliability, capacity, and efficiency – multiplying the effectiveness of data center infrastructure investments. Providing new levels of processing power and storage scalability for relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications and platforms, the XDP changes the landscape for what is possible.



Rearchitecting the World of Compute

Legacy approaches fall short since the need for data storage capacity – and the computational requirements for processing it – is accelerating. Adding more (and more) standard servers and drives has historically been the only answer, but there is a better way – one that doesn’t result in massive overprovisioning, expanded footprints and increased costs. As the success of GPUs has proven, a purpose-built processor that accelerates critical workloads is the solution. Pliops XDP eliminates major redundancies and significantly accelerates performance, enabling data center infrastructures to scale more efficiently. Pliops XDP combines multiple fundamental data and storage technologies into one device, multiplying their benefits.

“The world has been transformed by data, and Pliops is keeping that transformation going,” according to Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “Data is one of the most powerful tools we have to make the world a better place for ourselves and our families,” Beitler continued. “However, the data needs of today and tomorrow are not compatible with the data center architecture of yesterday. As data grows exponentially, our ability to handle the data must grow too. What’s needed is a revolutionary data processor – one that doesn’t take a revolution to deploy at scale. That’s exactly what we have delivered with the XDP: a solution with the capacity to solve the data challenges of today and tomorrow and sustain the momentum of data-powered innovation.”

The new XDP delivers immediate value for today’s most popular applications by achieving peak productivity and making way for new applications and deployment models. By solving current data efficiency challenges, the XDP expands the potential of existing architectures. This allows infrastructure architects, product managers and executives to scale for adoption of the modern applications needed to compete in today’s world – leveraging the infrastructure they already have. With chip shortages looming, getting the most out of existing infrastructures becomes even more important.

Key Benefits

Performance: Eliminates bottlenecks, latency and server sprawl that cost time, resources and business opportunities. Delivers unprecedented performance gains up to 10X higher for databases, analytics, AI/ML, and more.

Reliability: Drive Fail Protection enables users to maintain constant data availability and deliver on stringent SLAs, with no hit to performance.

Capacity: In-line compression and other data-management technologies provide up to 6X space savings.

Efficiency: Easy to deploy, single solution for every workload, optimizing data center infrastructure footprints and slashing costs.

High Performance and Low Infrastructure Costs – Delivered

By scaling across compute, memory, networking, and storage, Pliops XDP multiplies the effectiveness of data center infrastructure investments:

10X application-level performance

5X cost savings

6X capacity



“Pliops XDP data shaping and acceleration techniques enable the full value of Intel® 3D NAND QLC SSDs with no compromises,” said Dave Dixon, vice president, GM, Intel Data Center NAND Division. “The XDP also allows customers to benefit from the value of QLC in more use cases. This combination delivers performance and endurance greater than what can be achieved using more expensive alternatives such as TLC SSDs and software alone. By extending the value of QLC for a broad range of existing applications and multiplying performance, reliability, capacity and efficiency, the combination of Pliops XDP and Intel® 3D NAND QLC SSDs enables better scaling and TCO for SSD investments.”

“In the post Moore’s Law era, the world needs specialized accelerators to support new workloads such as data analytics, machine learning and AI,” said Rob Davis, vice president of storage technology for networking at NVIDIA. “Pliops solutions use NVIDIA data center GPU and DPU product lines to accelerate application performance and reduce infrastructure costs.”

Pliops has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Functional Accelerator Card (FAC) category of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking. According to Gartner, “The FACs enable more cost-efficient data center environments while improving performance.”

Performance and Availability

Pliops XDP features drive fail-protected performance of up to 3.2 million random read IOPs and 1.2 million random write IOPs, and the ability to store capacities of up to 128TB of protected data on 64TB of SSDs. In addition, the processor supports full atomic writes enabling more efficient database operation. Pliops XDP supports all data center SSDs and is delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card. Installation is plug-and-play using a standard block interface requiring no application changes or a native KV interface for optimal performance. Pliops XDP is now available from multiple distributors and leading server OEMs. For more information, please join today’s launch event at 11:00 a.m. PT.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Delivering a fundamental building block for the data-centric era, Pliops multiplies the effectiveness of organizations’ infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing data center performance, reliability, capacity, and efficiency. Delivered on an easy-to-deploy, low-profile PCIe card, the breakthrough Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications such as relational, NoSQL and in-memory databases, analytics, AI/ML, 5G, IoT, and other data-intensive applications. Founded in 2017, winning best in show at Flash Memory Summit in 2019 and 2020, and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised $115 million to date from leading investors including Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Viola Ventures, Western Digital and Xilinx. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

