Total Expert Announces RatePlug Integration to Supercharge Loan Officer and Agent Partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced the integration of RatePlug , a mortgage marketing platform that connects loan officers and agents directly within their local MLS system.



The integration provides RatePlug insights to loan officers directly within Total Expert, including borrower and agent contact information, new listings, open houses, contracts pending, and availability of special financing. Loan officers can collaborate with agents on co-branded marketing assets and deliver personalized communications based on customer-specific RatePlug data--all under one centralized marketing and engagement platform.

“RatePlug is a value-add for loan officers looking to double-down on agent partnerships and identify a whole new set of borrowers to connect with,” said Brad Springer, president and CEO of RatePlug. “By unlocking the power of RatePlug insights within Total Expert, loan officers and agents alike can benefit from continued partnership and streamline the homebuyer experience--from tour to offer to close.”

Loan officers can leverage RatePlug within the Total Experience Platform to:

Access borrower and agent contacts from local MLS systems within Total Expert

Get a more complete view of individual contacts with the addition of RatePlug insights

Uncover new listings or contracts pending within RatePlug to tailor and personalize marketing outreach and customer engagement



“For loan officers, it’s paramount to make a quality connection right out of the gate,” said Matt Tippets, chief product officer at Total Expert. “Loan officers who tap into RatePlug insights to partner with agents, and make swift and smart marketing decisions based on real-time customer insights, will ultimately drive long-term loyalty and relationships built on trust and personal connections.”

RatePlug is one in a series of marketing and customer engagement integrations and product innovations Total Expert announced this year. The news follows the rollout of Total Expert for Consumer Direct --the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending--and TrueIntent , a first-of-its-kind voice of the customer solution for banks and lenders.

For more information about Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

About RatePlug

RatePlug is made available to real estate agents through their local MLS as a benefit covered by their dues or fees which permits RatePlug to provide services at no additional cost. Local mortgage loan officers wishing to partner with their Agents pay a license fee for the service. MLSs, lenders, real estate brokerages and agents interested in RatePlug can learn more at www.rateplug.com or call toll-free 1-877-710-0808.