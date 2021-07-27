Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $822.9 Million by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Peptides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040606/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Marine & Poultry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Transform Amidst the

COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods

March-June 2020 (In %)

Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

Immunity Building Property of Collagen Peptide Sustains Demand

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Renews Interest of Consumers in Collagen-

Induced Nutricosmetics

Vegan Collagen to Gain Traction Helped by the Pandemic Scare

An Introduction to Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Market: Prospects & Outlook

Cattle Hide and Bones: The Major Source of Collagen Peptides

Nutritional Products Emerge as the Largest Application Category

Emerging Economies Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand

for Collagen Peptides

Product Versatility Aids Market Growth

Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market

Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market

Innovations in Collagen Domain

Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients

Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market

Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food

Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages

EXHIBIT 2: Rapid Growth of Functional Foods & Beverages

Industry Fuels Demand for Collagen Peptides: Global Functional

Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 &

2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020

Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth

Beverage Makers? Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well

for the Market

Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements

Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods

Exploring New Formulations

Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health

Drives Demand

Forms of Collagen Supplements

Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements

A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of

Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the

Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides

Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products

Market

Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen

Peptides

EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Presents

Opportunities for Collagen Peptides: Global Anti-Aging

Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Collagen?s Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview

Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin

Functioning Finding Favor

Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics

Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides

EXHIBIT 6: Global Nutricosmetics Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

EXHIBIT 7: Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market by Type (In %): 2020E

Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing

Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in

Nutricosmetics Products

Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal

Nutricosmetics

Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products

Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers

Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining

with Other Proteins

Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for

Collagen Peptides

Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich

Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for

Intervertebral Disc Regeneration

Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen

Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines

Manufacturing

Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials

Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in

Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing

Popularity

Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine

Collagen for Health Benefits

Marine Vs Bovine Collagen

Benefits of Marine Collagen

Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical

Applications

Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides

Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market



