Global Collagen Peptides Market to Reach $822.9 Million by 2027

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$822.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$353.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Collagen Peptides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Marine & Poultry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Marine & Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- Amicogen Inc.
- Aspen Naturals
- BioCell Technology, LLC
- Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Collagen Solutions Plc
- Crescent Biotech
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.)
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- FoodMate Co. Ltd.
- Gelita AG
- GELNEX
- Holista Colltech Limited
- Italgelatine S.p.A.
- Junca Gelatines S.L
- Kayos
- Kewpie Corporation
- LAPI GELATINE S.p.a.
- Nippi. Inc.
- Nitta Gelatin India Limited
- PB Leiner
- Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (P) Limited
- Vital Proteins LLC
- Weishardt Holding SA
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle Drives Demand
for Collagen Peptides
Product Versatility Aids Market Growth
Scientifically Proven Health Benefits Augur Well for the Market
Product Innovations Spur Growth in Collagen Peptides Market
Innovations in Collagen Domain
Brands Focus on Tasteless, Odorless Collagen Ingredients
Select Innovations in Collagen Peptide Market
Functional Attributes of Collagen Peptides Drive Demand in Food
Supplements and Fortified Foods & Beverages
EXHIBIT 2: Rapid Growth of Functional Foods & Beverages
Industry Fuels Demand for Collagen Peptides: Global Functional
Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 &
2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020
Government Efforts to Promote Healthy Diet Favors Market Growth
Beverage Makers? Focus on Collagen-based Products Augurs Well
for the Market
Increasing Use of Collagen Peptides in Dietary Supplements
Collagen Peptides Move beyond Specialized Space to Everyday Foods
Exploring New Formulations
Collagen Peptides: Extending Aura beyond Aesthetics to Athletics
EXHIBIT 4: Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Collagen Peptide Supplements: Beneficial Effects on Health
Drives Demand
Forms of Collagen Supplements
Key Factors to Consider in Selection of Collagen Supplements
A Glance at Select Collagen Supplements Available in the Market
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption of
Collagen Peptides in Nutraceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Looks to Benefit from the
Numerous Properties of Collagen Peptides
Collagen Peptides Make Noteworthy Splash into Beauty Products
Market
Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Collagen
Peptides
EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Presents
Opportunities for Collagen Peptides: Global Anti-Aging
Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Collagen?s Anti-Aging Properties: An Overview
Cosmeceuticals with Collagen Peptides to Improve Skin
Functioning Finding Favor
Rising Consumer Interest in Collagen-Infused Nutricosmetics
Supports Demand for Collagen Peptides
EXHIBIT 6: Global Nutricosmetics Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
EXHIBIT 7: Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market by Type (In %): 2020E
Declining Collagen Levels: A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in
Nutricosmetics Products
Rising Importance of Collagen Peptides as Skin Renewal
Nutricosmetics
Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
Improving Collagen Effectiveness in Nutricosmetics by Combining
with Other Proteins
Collagen Peptides Find Growing Use in Medical Applications
The Numerous Health Benefits of Collagen Support Demand for
Collagen Peptides
Rising Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus onto Protein-Rich
Products, Driving Opportunities for Collagen Peptides market
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Collagen Peptide Presenting Nanofibrous Scaffold for
Intervertebral Disc Regeneration
Induction of Collagen through Microneedling for Collagen
Versatility of Collagen Peptide Enables Use in Oral Medicines
Manufacturing
Growing Use of Collagen Peptide as Biomaterials
Important Role of Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials in
Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing
Popularity
Marine Collagen Emerges as a Compelling Alternative to Bovine
Collagen for Health Benefits
Marine Vs Bovine Collagen
Benefits of Marine Collagen
Marine Collagen Holds Promise as Biomaterial in Biomedical
Applications
Clean Credentials Support Adoption of Collagen Peptides
Key Challenges Confronting Collagen Peptides Market
