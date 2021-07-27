Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039744/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$967.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$815.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$815.9 Million by the year 2027.
Anti-Aging Agents Segment Corners a 23% Share in 2020
In the global Anti-Aging Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$606.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$889.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$514.5 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)
- Ashland, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gattefossé SAS
- Givaudan SA
- Lonza
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
- Nouryon
- Seppic SA
- Symrise AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039744/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and
Hair Spur Market Growth
Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients
to Boost Future Growth
Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc (UK)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Gattefossé SAS (France)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Lonza (Switzerland)
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France)
Nouryon (The Netherlands)
Seppic SA (France)
Symrise AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire
to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men:
An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active
Ingredients
Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products:
Potential for Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of
Natural Cosmetic Products
Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce
Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine
Sources
Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve
Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling
Demand for Active Ingredients
EXHIBIT 4: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand
for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 5: Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive
Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the
Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active
Ingredients for Products
Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair
against Environmental and Biological Factors
Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in
Cosmetics Industry
Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative
Multipurpose Active Ingredients
Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity
for Active Ingredients Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer
Protection against Blue Light
Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen
Products
Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens
With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises
for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher
Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin
Problems
Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in
Cosmetic Formulations
Innovations & Advancements
Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active
Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived
from Brown Algae Compound
Blue OléOactif®: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
Vetivyne?: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous
Beauty Advantages
Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for
Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin
Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Urbanization: A Mega Trend
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conditioning
Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Conditioning Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conditioning Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for UV Filters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for UV Filters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Filters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Aging Agents
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Anti-Aging Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lightening
Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Skin Lightening Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lightening Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Skin Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hair Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hair Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV
Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV
Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents
and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients for
Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV
Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV
Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning
Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening
Agents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Functionality - Conditioning Agents, UV
Filters, Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Functionality - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Conditioning Agents, UV Filters,
Anti-Aging Agents and Skin Lightening Agents for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair
Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Active Ingredients
for Cosmetics by Application - Skin Care and Hair Care Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Active
Ingredients for Cosmetics by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Skin Care and Hair Care for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039744/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________