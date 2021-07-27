Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039744/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UV Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$967.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$815.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$815.9 Million by the year 2027.



Anti-Aging Agents Segment Corners a 23% Share in 2020



In the global Anti-Aging Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$606.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$889.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$514.5 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)



Ashland, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Gattefossé SAS

Givaudan SA

Lonza

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nouryon

Seppic SA

Symrise AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics

Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products

Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and

Hair Spur Market Growth

Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients

to Boost Future Growth

Skin Care: The Largest Application Category

Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire

to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men:

An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active

Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products:

Potential for Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of

Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce

Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine

Sources

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve

Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling

Demand for Active Ingredients

EXHIBIT 4: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand

for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 5: Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive

Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the

Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active

Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair

against Environmental and Biological Factors

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in

Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative

Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity

for Active Ingredients Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer

Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen

Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises

for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher

Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin

Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in

Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active

Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived

from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OléOactif®: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

Vetivyne?: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous

Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for

Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

