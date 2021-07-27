Ochsner Ranked #1 Hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report for the 10th Consecutive Year

New Orleans, LA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ochsner Medical Center (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist*, has been ranked the #1 hospital in Louisiana for the 10th consecutive year and recognized as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice. Ochsner was also ranked #1 in the New Orleans metro area.

In addition, OMC was nationally ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 in Neurology and Neurosurgery (ranked #31) in the new 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings published online today. This is also the 10th consecutive year that OMC has been nationally ranked among the Best Hospitals in America in Neurology and Neurosurgery and is the only nationally ranked hospital in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Also announced today was OMC’s distinguished “High Performing” ranking in Gastroenterology and Gastroenterology Surgery.

“The U.S. News rankings set a benchmark for an exceptionally high level of performance, expertise and specialty care and it is an incredible honor to be named the best hospital in Louisiana for the 10th year in a row. We are also proud to be recognized for a consecutive decade of providing expert care in neurology and neurosurgery, which includes the most complex subspecialties, treatment, and surgeries. These honors exemplify our commitment to sustained excellence,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “Our physicians, nurses and all our employees contribute to these nationally ranked outcomes with their dedication to clinical excellence and passion for delivering exceptional care to our patients. As we continue through year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, that commitment to quality remains critically important.”

OMC is the largest facility in Ochsner Health’s system of 40 hospitals and more than 200 clinics and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, and west Alabama. OMC continues to expand services across its three campuses in Greater New Orleans, providing expert, patient-centered care in both clinic and in-patient settings, using the latest treatments and technology.

“The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute is certainly proud to be recognized as a national leader in neurological and neurosurgical care,” said Richard Zweifler, MD, chair of neurology, Ochsner Health. “This designation would not be possible without the dedication of our talented physicians, surgeons, residents, providers, nurses, and staff.”

In June, Ochsner Hospital for Children was nationally ranked among the country’s top 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report and was also named, for the first time, the #1 children’s hospital in Louisiana. Ochsner Hospital for Children is the only children’s hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to be nationally ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country and has received this distinction for five consecutive years.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. OMC is proud to have now been nationally ranked by U.S. News for 23 years and this year’s ranking in Neurology and Neurosurgery is its highest since 2017.

“Ochsner is committed to improving the health of the state and the region. The importance of neurological health will only expand with our growing and aging population,” said Cuong “C.J.” Bui, MD, chair of neurosurgery, Ochsner Health. “Delivering high quality care for patients with complex and challenging brain, spine, and nerve disorders year in and year out is how we will help to move the needle forward.”

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

*Ochsner’s quality metrics include data from both Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist – a Campus of Ochsner Medical Center.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named both the top hospital and the top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

