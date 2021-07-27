Marketing & Ad Agency Motive Hires New Senior Vice President to Command its New Brand Experience Studio

DENVER, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing and ad agency Motive , a member of the Project Worldwide agency network, today announced the launch of its new Brand Experience Studio — part of the agency’s ongoing effort to create more culturally connected ideas and activations for its roster of brands which includes PepsiCo and Ruffles.



Heading the Brand Experience Studio will be new hire Elizabeth Seltzer , who most recently served as Managing Director for Match Marketing Group. Seltzer has been named the SVP of Brand Experience and brings 20 years of multi-channel experience — comprising traditional experiential, talent relations and 360-degree brand marketing — to the role, which uniquely positions her to successfully lead the development of integrated and innovative business solutions that move brands forward in culture and deliver for the bottom line.

“The past 18 months have forced experiential marketing into a moment of functional and cultural revolution,” said Matt Statman, CEO and CCO of Motive. “Our aim is to lead the next defining chapter of the industry and further our own efforts to connect brands and consumers at the center of culture in ways that match their evolving needs and behaviors.”

The Motive Brand Experience Studio will engage with several of the agency’s current clients while opening up opportunities for new partnerships — with an additional focus on Sports, Gaming and Entertainment. Project Worldwide recently acquired OS Studios in another effort to expand its gaming and streaming adjacent business.

Statman continued, “For a decade, Elizabeth has been on our radar—primarily as a competitor. Her background in gaming, music, sports and entertainment makes her a significant addition to the Motive team, and a key pillar of our agency’s critical next steps toward shedding classic experiential tropes and evolving into a partner that helps brands deliver a holistic experience for their consumers.” Seltzer will immediately lead projects for several of the agency’s marquee clients.

About Motive

Motive is a creative collective that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture. Built on six unique studios—Brand Communications, Digital & Social, Content, Experiential, Strategy & Cultural Insights and Design—the company is uniquely capable of leveraging best-in-class capabilities for the right brands, on the right projects, at exactly the right times. Motive chases greatness with its partners every day, and are always looking for new relationships to build. Learn more at thinkmotive.com/ .

Elizabeth Seltzer

SVP Brand Experience

In 20 years as a multi-channel marketing professional, Elizabeth Seltzer has established herself as one of the marquee names in the industry. With a career built on the philosophies of leading with curiosity and imagination, envisioning experiences from the consumer’s perspective and—most importantly—approaching every opportunity by asking “what if,” she’s a dynamic, creative and ambitious leader with the accomplishments and accolades to back it all up.

Seltzer has used an understanding of entertainment and sports marketing with a well-honed knack for brand and experiential marketing to deliver award-winning programs from some of the largest brands and properties in the world. Today, she’ll combine all of her expertise to build Motive’s Brand Experience Studio and reimagine the way consumers can interact, engage and invest themselves in the brands they love.

Media Contact

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c7e0942-aa30-4848-94a0-899558255df8