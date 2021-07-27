Global Software-Defined Networking Market to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-Defined Networking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988065/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR
The Software-Defined Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.
Infrastructure Segment to Record 19.9% CAGR
In the global Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 21.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- CloudGenix Inc.
- DataCore Software
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- HiveIO Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Infovista
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Lenovo Group Limited
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Nvidia Networking
- Oracle Corporation
- Pica8 Inc.
- Pluribus Networks Inc.
- VMware Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
Global Software-Defined Networking Market: Outlook
Confluence of Favorable Trends Spur Adoption of Software
Defined Networking
Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market
EXHIBIT 1: World Software-Defined Networking Market by Industry
Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and
Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 2: World Software-Defined Networking Market (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Software-Defined Networking Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, USA,
Europe, Japan, and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & BYOD Era Highlights
the Significance of SDN
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to
Benefit Use of SDN: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units)
for the Years 2011 through 2019
Rising BYOD Adoption to Drive Robust Growth in SDN Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
SDN Presents Agile, Secure Networking Architecture to Integrate
Emerging Technologies into Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Operations
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 7: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in SDN Market
Significance of SDN for Cloud Native Applications
Evolution of SDN from Cloud Computing to WAN
EXHIBIT 8: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
Rise of Cloud Data Centers: A High Growth Opportunity for SDN
Market
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled
With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted
Services Drive the SDN Market: Global Public Cloud Computing
Market (in US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2019
and 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
SD-WAN Emerges as Disruptive Technology with Remarkable
Incursion in Enterprises
Integration of 5G and SD-WAN
Security Concerns in SDN and Overcoming Issues in Current SD-WANs
NFV and SDN Present Compelling Pair to Transform Network
Management
Integration Complexities with Third-Party VNFs
New Tools Required for Organizations to Reap Full Benefits of
SDN Investments
Convergence of NFV and SDN Technologies
Key NFV/SDN Deployment Challenges
Lack of Strong Business Cases
Lack of Capabilities Required for Operationalizing NFV/SDN
Orchestration Issues
Privacy and Security Issues
Lack of Standards
Organizational Issues
