Global Software-Defined Networking Market to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR



The Software-Defined Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.



Infrastructure Segment to Record 19.9% CAGR



In the global Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 21.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Global Software-Defined Networking Market: Outlook

Confluence of Favorable Trends Spur Adoption of Software

Defined Networking

Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom Emerges as the Largest Market

EXHIBIT 1: World Software-Defined Networking Market by Industry

Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

IT & Telecom, BFSI, Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and

Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 2: World Software-Defined Networking Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 3: World Software-Defined Networking Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, USA,

Europe, Japan, and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & BYOD Era Highlights

the Significance of SDN

EXHIBIT 4: Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to

Benefit Use of SDN: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units)

for the Years 2011 through 2019

Rising BYOD Adoption to Drive Robust Growth in SDN Market

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

SDN Presents Agile, Secure Networking Architecture to Integrate

Emerging Technologies into Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Operations

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in SDN Market

Significance of SDN for Cloud Native Applications

Evolution of SDN from Cloud Computing to WAN

EXHIBIT 8: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of

Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Rise of Cloud Data Centers: A High Growth Opportunity for SDN

Market

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled

With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted

Services Drive the SDN Market: Global Public Cloud Computing

Market (in US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2019

and 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

SD-WAN Emerges as Disruptive Technology with Remarkable

Incursion in Enterprises

Integration of 5G and SD-WAN

Security Concerns in SDN and Overcoming Issues in Current SD-WANs

NFV and SDN Present Compelling Pair to Transform Network

Management

Integration Complexities with Third-Party VNFs

New Tools Required for Organizations to Reap Full Benefits of

SDN Investments

Convergence of NFV and SDN Technologies

Key NFV/SDN Deployment Challenges

Lack of Strong Business Cases

Lack of Capabilities Required for Operationalizing NFV/SDN

Orchestration Issues

Privacy and Security Issues

Lack of Standards

Organizational Issues



