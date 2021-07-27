Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988028/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile Substation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed E-House segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Electrical Houses (E-Houses) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)



ABB Group

Aktif Group

CG Power

Delta Star

Eaton Corporation

Efacec

EKOS Group

Electroinnova

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric

Matelec Group

Meidensha

NARI Group Corporation

PME Power Solutions

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TGOOD Global Ltd

Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)

WEG

Zest WEG Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988028/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact on Electrical Houses

An Overview of Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

Advantages of E-Houses

Electrical Houses Market: Outlook

Mobile Substation: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Segment

EXHIBIT 4: World Electrical Houses Market by Type (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mobile Substation and

Fixed E-House

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Electrical Houses Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Electrical Houses Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa

and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 8: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 9: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of E-Houses

E-Houses Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 10: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia,

China, Russia, USA, and Others

E-Houses Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

EXHIBIT 11: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity

(in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

E-Houses for Power Outages

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

E-House in Disaster Response Operations

Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

E-Houses for Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Middle East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed E-House by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fixed E-House by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed E-House by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Middle East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium Voltage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium Voltage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Voltage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Middle East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Voltage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Low Voltage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Middle East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Middle East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle

East for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Aging Energy Infrastructure Supports Demand for E-House Solutions

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production Stimulates Demand

Vendors Offer Pre-Fabricated E-Houses to Expedite Construction

Projects

Mobile Substation Vendors Bet on Advanced Switchgear for

Compact Footprint

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low

Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

A High Growth Market

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low

Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low

Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low

Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and

Fixed E-House - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage

and Low Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Inadequate Power Infrastructure Drives the Need for Electrical

Houses

Compelling Advantages and Cost Savings Electrify Demand for E-

Houses

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and

Fixed E-House - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage

and Low Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and

Fixed E-House - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Latin America Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Type - Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage

and Low Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Medium Voltage and Low Voltage

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Voltage Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Medium Voltage and Low Voltage for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and

Utilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Electrical Houses

(E-Houses) by Application - Industrial and Utilities Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electrical

Houses (E-Houses) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Industrial and Utilities for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________