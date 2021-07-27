Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988028/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile Substation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed E-House segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Electrical Houses (E-Houses) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Aktif Group
- CG Power
- Delta Star
- Eaton Corporation
- Efacec
- EKOS Group
- Electroinnova
- Elgin Power Solutions
- General Electric
- Matelec Group
- Meidensha
- NARI Group Corporation
- PME Power Solutions
- Powell Industries
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TGOOD Global Ltd
- Unit Electrical Engineering (UEE)
- WEG
- Zest WEG Group
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Impact on Electrical Houses
An Overview of Electrical Houses (E-Houses)
Advantages of E-Houses
Electrical Houses Market: Outlook
Mobile Substation: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Segment
EXHIBIT 4: World Electrical Houses Market by Type (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mobile Substation and
Fixed E-House
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Electrical Houses Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Electrical Houses Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa
and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 8: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 9: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,
Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of E-Houses
E-Houses Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 10: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia,
China, Russia, USA, and Others
E-Houses Complement Renewable Energy Supplies
EXHIBIT 11: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity
(in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021
and 2023
E-Houses for Power Outages
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
E-House in Disaster Response Operations
Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
E-Houses for Railway & Urban Transport Electrification
Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
