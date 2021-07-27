Konica Minolta MFPs Exceed Industry Standards for Cybersecurity Compliance

Ramsey, NJ, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced results from penetration testing on its bizhub i-Series multifunction printers, conducted to ensure the product line is compliant with the highest data privacy and endpoint security standards. The bizhub i-Series features multiple next-generation technologies, including solid-state storage, a new code base, firmware and integrated cloud services. No vulnerabilities were found during recent tests performed on the devices by NTT DATA, an internationally respected IT services provider, and the Security division of NTT Ltd.

Network-connected devices offer end users tremendous opportunities for collaboration and ease of use. Unfortunately, those same endpoint devices are attractive targets for hackers. By exploiting a security vulnerability in a connected device, a skilled hacker can expose an entire network to data theft, business disruption and financial turmoil.

Konica Minolta puts their products through rigorous internal cybersecurity tests to protect their systems and ensure they meet PCI, HIPAA, FERPA and GDPR compliance requirements. But to further assure customers that the printers exceed industry standards for cybersecurity compliance, Konica Minolta invested in an extra layer of threat protection — penetration tests provided by NTT DATA and the Security division of NTT Ltd.

Konica Minolta provided a line of its multifunction printers and their source code to NTT DATA for penetration testing. After spending approximately 80 hours trying to hack into the devices, NTT DATA engineers did not find any major security vulnerabilities. These results fortify Konica Minolta’s reputation for offering secure products and helps drive the product line’s success.

“More and more frequently, our clients are asking us for penetration tests of our products, but I don’t know of a competitor that has contracted a Fortune 500 company with the penetration testing capabilities that NTT DATA has,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Solutions and Vertical Market Business Development, Konica Minolta. “In an environment where customers are increasingly and rightfully concerned with security, NTT DATA’s extra testing can provide an added sense of confidence.”

Visit Konica Minolta online to read the full report or watch a short video about its efforts to protect its systems from vulnerabilities.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. The company guides and supports its customers’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), content services, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Security and NTT Ltd.

Security is a division of NTT Ltd. We help clients create a digital business that’s secure by design. With unsurpassed threat intelligence, we help you predict, detect and respond to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. We have a global network of SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 2,000 security experts, and handle hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. We’re also a leading advisor for application security with a comprehensive platform powered by artificial and human intelligence. The Security division ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and security technology.

# # # # #

Attachment