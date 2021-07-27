FMW Media Commences Massive TV Commercial  and Outdor Digital Billboard Campaign for RushNet, Inc. (RSHN)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works, Inc. in conjunction with its New to The Street TV show announces its contract with RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPink: RSHN) in the production, broadcasting and distribution of commercials and digital billboards.



The agreement calls for 660 commercials, 110 per month for the next 6-month, and it includes 156 digital billboards, running 3–times per hour located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The televised commercials can be seen over the next 6-months on Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC, Newsmax TV and MSNBC .

RushNet, Inc. ( heliosDX) has a very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs.

Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman at RushNet, Inc. (heliosDX) states, “These commercials and digital billboard are designed to inform the public about our company’s high tech medical lab facilities, and ‘HOW’ our labs can facilitate a variety of test for both patients and medical facilities in the US. Working with New to The Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, together we developed a fantastic platform to get the message out about heliosDX lab test and facility.”

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, New to The Street TV and its staff of dedicated professional looks forward in the production and distribution of commercial and digital billboards designed to inform the public on the growing needs of US health care sector on comprehensive medical test. The tri-factor combination of long-form monthly continuous television updates on the largest most-watched business networks including NEWSMAX, short-form commercials, and NYC outdoor on 156 Digital Boards will certainly position heliosDX as a clear leader in the space. This TV and media campaign provides a platform for the general public to become aware heliosDX’s experience in lab base testing protocols available.”



RushNet, Inc. (helio s DX) (OTCPink: RSHN) believes this massive commercial and billboard campaign will provide patents, medical doctors, medical personal and healthcare facilities the knowledge and the branding of its heliosDX lab testing products, lab platforms, and services and facility available in the majority of the US.

About heliosDX:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement:

