Global $68.4 Bn Nanobiotechnology Markets to 2026: Focus on Nanopharmaceuticals, Development of Nanopharmaceuticals, Biomolecular Engineering, Tissue Engineering, Nanostructures, Bioprocessing

The global market for nanobiotechnology should grow from $38.5 billion in 2021 to $68.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

The scope of this investigation includes the major viable nanobiotechnologies that are currently being implemented in various industries. The study scope includes the major nanotechnology formats that will or likely become commercialized within the next 5 years. Each technology format is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.

Given the emerging nature of this industry, it is time to analyze the key trends, markets and industry dynamics to provide a useful basis for decision-making.

In many industries, including the biotechnology industry, nanotechnology is emerging as the platform for materials. The unique properties of nanomaterials allow for added value in a variety of applications, from drug encapsulation and release to biological imaging.

At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry is seeking ways to expand patenting and improve pharmacokinetics. In addition, the diagnostics industry is looking for ways to improve the molecular image of new pharmaceutical products. These converging forces result in nanobiotechnology being used in a variety of applications and materials.

Several nanotechnology platforms are already established and providing significant revenues in drug delivery applications, as well as diagnostics, microbicides and R&D tools. Significant nanotechnology drug formats include polymer, liposomal and nanocrystal drugs. Diagnostic and microbicide formats include nanoparticles, quantum dots and dendrimers. Nanopore formats are emerging in third generation DNA sequencing applications.

The purpose of this report is to provide a global, regional and national assessment of the nanobiotechnology application market's potential as well as its existing products, services, future market sizes. This is important because nanobiotechnology markets vary substantially in terms of regional characteristics and depending on the technology in question.

Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed. Influencing factors, including drug delivery needs, biologic imaging trends and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines nanobiotechnology companies and industry alliances, nanomaterial consumption, end-user industry, and market-driving forces.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size and market forecast for nanobiotechnology applications, and corresponding market share analysis by molecular diagnostic application, therapeutic application, biopharmaceutical application, and geography

Highlights of key market dynamics, issues and trends, gaps and opportunities influencing current and future demand for nanobiotechnology in the global market and its sub-segments

Regional outlook and a country level assessment of nanobiotechnology applications market considering all macroeconomic factors, and Covid-19 impact analysis within the industry

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Discussion of major market segments and their respective technologies in the overall global market for nanobiotechnology

Assessment of major stakeholders and analysis of the key competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Ablynx, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corp., and Starpharma Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Nanobiotechnology: Unique Fusion of Biotechnology and Nanotechnology

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

What's New in This Updated Report

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Nanotechnology Value Chain

Bionanomaterials

Nanoparticles

Nanobiotechnology from Laboratory to Market

Nanobiotechnology Techniques

Nanobiotechnology Costs

Nanobiotechnology Applications Status

Life Cycle Status

Nanobiotechnology Growth Driving Forces

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Molecular Diagnostic Application

Diagnostic Applications

Detection Application

Nanoarrays

Individual Target Robes

DNA Probe

RNA Probes

Protein Chips

Sparse Cell Detection

Nanotechnology as a Tool in Imaging

Why Nanoparticles are Important for Imaging

Genomics, Proteomics and Cell Biology Imaging

Emerging Applications of Imaging Reagents

Biopolymeric Nanoparticles in Diagnosis, Detection and Imaging

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application

Drug Delivery Applications

Nano-Based Drug Delivery Systems

Fundamentals of Nanotechnology-Based Techniques in Designing of Drugs

Gene Delivery

Cell/Gene Therapy

Reconstructive Surgery

Nanolaser Surgery

Liposomes

Surfaces

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Biopharmaceutical Application

Nanopharmaceuticals

Development of Nanopharmaceuticals

Biomolecular Engineering

Tissue Engineering

Nanostructures

Bioprocessing

Chapter 7 North American Market Outlook

Regional Market Overview

Chapter 8 European Market Outlook

Regional Market Overview

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Regional Market Overview

Chapter 10 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market Outlook

Regional Market Overview

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Introduction

Ablynx

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

Captivate Pharmaceuticals Llc

Celgene Corp.

Elitechgroup

Eyepoint

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanobio Corp.

Nanophase Technologies Corp.

Starpharma Holdings Ltd.

Vectura Group Plc

Nanobiotechnology Startup Companies

Bio-Gate Ag

Cour Pharmaceutical

Iceutica

Keystone Nano

Meda Biotech

Nanocarrier

Nanomedical Diagnostics

Nuvascular Technologies Inc.

Sitka Biopharma

T2 Biosystems

Zylotherapeutics

