Tech CU Named One of America’s 2021 Best-In-State Credit Unions by Forbes

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today it was named one of America’s 2021 best-in-state credit unions by Forbes. The report ranked Tech CU as no. 6 in California.



Winners were identified by Forbes and Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

“S&P Global has recognized Tech CU as one of the 20 best performing credit unions in the nation for the past four years. However, we are even more thrilled to receive national recognition from Forbes for our member service in 2021,” said Todd Harris, the CEO of Tech CU. “At Tech CU, we work hard to put our members first and invest our resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service. We’re glad to know our efforts are recognized by our customers. Of course, none of that would be possible without a team of dedicated individuals committed to bringing our vision to life. I want to thank everyone at Tech CU for their hard work and ability to adapt and grow to achieve Tech CU’s goals.”

