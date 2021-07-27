Global $169.27 Billion Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE) Markets to 2025

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyethylene Market (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyethylene market inclined to US$169.27 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

The market experienced growth accruing to several factors such as upsurge in e-commerce sales, growing demand for plastic bags & sacks and increasing demand for packaged food.

Growing cultivation of cannabis and increasing demand for plastic films is expected to act as a major key trend for the market. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and degrading impact of polyethylene on environment are likely to impose certain challenges on the global polyethylene market.

The global polyethylene market by product density can be segmented as follows: high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE). In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by high density polyethylene, followed by low-density polyethylene.

The global polyethylene market by application can be broken up into the following seven segments: packaging, infrastructure & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, electrical & electronics, automotive, agriculture and healthcare, & pharmaceuticals. In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by packaging segment, followed by infrastructure & construction and consumer goods/lifestyle segment.

The dominant share of the market in 2020 was procured by Asia Pacific. This was followed by North America and Europe.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Repsol Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, INEOS and MOL Group) are also presented in detail.

