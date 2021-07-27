ATI Physical Therapy Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP).



On June 17, 2021, ATI announced the completion of its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

On July 26, 2021, ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Among other things, the Company disclosed it had experienced “high levels of attrition among our therapists” and that the “labor and supply demand imbalance” in the second quarter “impeded [the Company’s] ability to meet the demand that we have while increasing our expectations for labor costs.” As a result of these factors, ATI also announced it was lowering revenue guidance for the year to be in the range of $640 million to $670 million, down from $731 million.

Following this news, ATI’s stock price fell $3.62 per share, about 43.4%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

