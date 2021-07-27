Global Railway System Markets 2021-2026: Focus on Conventional, Diesel, Electric, Electro-Diesel, Coaches, Rapid, Diesel Multiple Unit, Electric Multiple Unit, Light Rail/Tram

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global railway system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

The railway system refers to an organized arrangement that is responsible for managing the transportation of passenger and freight trains such as rail, monorail, scenic railway, metro, subway, cable and elevated railway. Over the years, rail transport has emerged as one of the most reliable modes of transportation with regards to security and safety.

The railway system integrates technology with operations to streamline functions and deliver enhanced consumer satisfaction. It aids in managing train arrivals, departures, revenue, ticketing and cargo handling functions. Besides this, advanced railway systems use digital communications for disaster management and on-train processing to keep track of the speed and location of other trains.



Increasing urbanization and widespread digitalization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Growing population and rising expenditure capacities have augmented the demand for personal mobility across the world. Consumers are increasingly adopting public transportations, such as high-speed trains and metros to commute and avoid congestion on the road.

Furthermore, the demand for dynamic and swift transportation systems by the rolling stock industry is also providing a boost to the market. Developing nations are extensively dependent on efficient asset and fleet management systems for remote diagnostics, asset planning and tracking services over long distances.

Additionally, the integration of automation and the internet of things (IoT) technologies in railway systems is positively impacting the market growth. Railway systems are being combined with big data analytics solutions to control and manage the communication systems, which assist the operators to identify malfunctioning components and prevent breakdowns.

Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies supporting the emerging trend of smart cities is also projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom

American Equipment Company

Bombardier Inc.

Calamp Corporation

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

CRRC Corporation Limited

Fuji Electric

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Ingeteam Power Technology

Medcom

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Skoda Transportation

Strukton Groep N.V.

Breakup by Transit Type:

Conventional

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Electro-Diesel Locomotive

Coaches

Rapid

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Light Rail/Tram

Breakup by System Type:

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Propulsion System

Train Safety System

HVAC System

On-Board Vehicle Control

Breakup by Application:

Freight Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

