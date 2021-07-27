C-Pacific Ventures to Launch a Crypto DeFi Platform

Kowloon, Hong Kong, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPR, C-Pacific Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm, is launching a decentralized finance platform called Pacific DeFi . Pacific DeFi is a cross-chain multi-asset crypto financing platform that bridges the gap between centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).



The protocol aims to create a new financial ecosystem that unifies the scattered DeFi landscape, providing cryptocurrency financing capabilities for both retail and institutional users globally.

Pacific DeFi will initially function on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, integrating with Polygon, Solana, HECO and Ethereum networks in the future.

Core products consist of uncollateralized lending and borrowing for institutional and high-net-worth clients, crypto savings vaults, asset management, structured products, insurance, and a peer-to-peer crypto/fiat exchange application.

The team is currently working on obtaining regulatory licenses in select jurisdictions to offer financial services off-chain, with the aim to bring those services on-chain to the Pacific DeFi ecosystem.

The protocol’s native token, PACIFIC, powers the ecosystem and provides value to its holders in the form of token buybacks that come from the platform’s revenue.

Pacific DeFi’s founding members are Sam Weil, Ilkay Olmez and Michael Bucher. All three have over 30+ years of combined investment experience across real estate, equities and derivatives in the US, EU, African and SE-Asian markets.

The team firmly believes blockchain technology will revolutionize the way investing & finance is done today and is on a mission to lower the barrier to entry so that everyone has access to financial services.

The Pacific platform will be simple and easy to understand. It will come with a straightforward onboarding process, enabling users to choose selected financial products with just one click.

Once users are connected to a Metamask wallet, they can browse and invest/borrow via different products depending on their risk tolerance and financial goals.

Users will also be able to have a transparent view of their holdings via a smart dashboard.

"With Pacific DeFi, we want to give users a simple and easy to use platform to invest without having to keep track of many assets across various protocols” says Sam Weil. “Right now, we are at a point where DeFi and crypto are still in their infancy stages. Retail adoption will continue to grow, and platforms must provide secure and transparent services to new users who may not want to actively manage their crypto portfolios full-time” says Ilkay Olmez.

About Pacific DeFi

Pacific DeFi aims to create a new financial ecosystem that unifies the current scattered DeFi landscape.

This includes savings products, lending & borrowing, insurance, asset management, crypto banking, synthetic products, and a peer-to-peer mobile crypto and fiat exchange application.

To provide the features above, Pacific DeFi will offer a universally usable wallet, token swap DEX platform, IDO platform, and inter-Blockchain liquidity transferability.

