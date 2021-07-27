Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 181% ROI and Payback Period of Less than Six Months for Livestorm Video Engagement Platform

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm , which offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP), announced today the results of a new independent study on the potential financial impact of its platform on customer organizations. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Livestorm, the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) published in July 2021 study found that companies can achieve a three-year 181% ROI on Livestorm due to four quantifiable benefits:



Increased incremental profit from hosting live events,

Increased incremental profit from sharing on-demand events,

Reduced time spent on events administration, and

Reduced time spent on internal meeting and training administration.

Additional, non-quantifiable benefits included making more data-driven decisions about future content, reassuring board members and senior stakeholders by showing attendance and engagement, providing training and demonstrations for existing customers, and attracting higher-caliber speakers.

Forrester’s customer interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of $273,000 over three years versus costs of $97,000, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $176,000 and an ROI of 181%. This results in a payback period of less than six months. These numbers could be even higher depending on their usage of the platform and their business model.

One Livestorm user, a marketing manager for a medical technology company, told Forrester Consulting in an interview, “Previously, one employee would take 8 to 10 hours to do all these things with emails and adding people to lists and setup. Now using Livestorm, it all takes about one hour.”

“This Forrester study echoes what Livestorm’s customers have been saying - that Livestorm makes it faster and easier for them to host internal and external online meetings, and helps them host much higher-quality events,” said Gilles Bertaux, co-founder and CEO of Livestorm. “Every day, we are converting Zoom and Microsoft Teams customers into Livestorm customers by providing a much easier to use and more reliable solution for hosting online meetings, webinars and virtual events.”

Livestorm goes beyond simple video communication to help companies connect, engage, collaborate and measure results for video events in a single place. Operating entirely within the browser, with no app downloads needed, Livestorm enables organizers to create and manage professional video engagements, end-to-end, in one place.

Organizers can use Livestorm for on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement, including registration pages, email follow-ups, analytics and sharing video recordings.

To read the full Total Economic Impact study, visit https://livestorm.imgix.net/1127/1626189142-teioflivestorm-final.pdf .

