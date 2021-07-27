Markham Fertility Centre changes ownership and continues its legacy with three exceptional female physician leaders

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Meivys Garcia, Dr. Marta Wais, and Dr. Crystal Chan announce that they have acquired Markham Fertility Centre (MFC) from renowned fertility specialist, Dr. Michael Virro. Since its founding by Dr. Virro almost 35 years ago, MFC has become an internationally recognized fertility program, offering a world-class IVF lab and reproductive care to thousands of local, national, and international patients.



"I have been honoured to serve the community and help our patients realize their dream of parenthood,” states Dr. Virro. “I thought carefully about to whom I wanted to entrust the care of my patients and the legacy of my clinic. I have found the right team of reproductive specialists in Dr. Garcia, Dr. Wais, and Dr. Chan. I know they will continue to place patient care above all else and will promote the core values of high-quality, state-of-the-art, patient-centric fertility care. While I will be retiring from direct patient care, I will continue to support Markham Fertility Centre in my role as advisor. I want to congratulate the new owners.”

MFC will proudly remain in the hands of these three dedicated fertility specialists. Dr. Garcia and Dr. Wais worked alongside Dr. Virro to strengthen the fertility program and are perfectly positioned to enable a seamless transition. Dr. Chan joins MFC from the fertility program at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is a well-respected clinician and scientist and brings to Markham an impressive background in reproductive research. As staunch advocates for reproductive health, these highly skilled, visionary physician leaders are ready to build the reproductive care centre of the future.

Dr. Garcia states: “I am honoured to take on the role of Medical Director and Co-Owner of Markham Fertility Centre. Over the last 10 years as Assistant Medical Director, I have deeply admired the integrity, passion, and dedication of our staff. Together with Dr. Wais and Dr. Chan, as Quality and Scientific Directors respectively, I look forward to building on the solid foundation of MFC and amplifying its success as a leader in fertility care.”

About Markham Fertility Centre:

Founded by Dr. Virro in 1988, MFC has a well-deserved reputation as a leading and innovative fertility centre, having helped over 12,000 families conceive. MFC was one of the first clinics to achieve full accreditation with Accreditation Canada. It offers comprehensive fertility related services including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, intrauterine insemination, preimplantation genetic testing with in-house genetic counselling, as well as donor gamete and surrogacy programs. MFC is unique in that it has an Immune Program for patients with recurrent implantation failure and recurrent miscarriages. It is also one of the only clinics in Canada to offer full sedation, enabling a pain-free egg retrieval. Our anesthesiologists uniquely position MFC to offer IVF to patients with high body mass index and complex medical conditions. Given the affiliation with Markham Stouffville Hospital, MFC patients have access to full surgical and obstetrical services.

