Safety Marking Inc. Launches Radar Speed Sign Initiative

2020 traffic fatalities are highest in 13 years. Fatal motor vehicle crashes in 2020 increased 8% over 2019 despite a decrease in vehicles on the road.



BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radar Speed Signs are now part of the ongoing Safety initiatives at Safety Marking, Inc. SMC recognizes safety measures are imperative for active work zones and has been installing MUTCD-approved speed signs on the back of all trucks. This safety initiative has been rolled out at the Bridgeport Headquarters as well as the New York and Rhode Island locations. The goal is two-fold: 1) increase driver awareness of heavy and highway construction work zones, and 2) motivate speed limit compliance among drivers in all work zones.



While there’s no easy solution, research indicates visual cues such as radar speed signs , typically raise compliance of posted speed limits by 30-60 percent and have been found to be specifically effective with those driving 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

Based on a rise in telecommuting, U.S. roadways were less traveled in 2020. However, even with fewer drivers on the road in 2020, data shows more Americans died from traffic accidents than in 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that early estimates show 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020, a 7.2% increase from the year prior. Further state statistics show Connecticut and Rhode Island are up 26% and New York 10% over 2019. Important to note these figures are also the most traffic fatalities since 2007.

Safety Marking’s electronic signs present the driver with a high visibility LED readout of their speed using 12” digits. PJ Clyne, Safety Director at SMC, explains, “The purpose is to make drivers aware of when they are exceeding the posted limit and motivate them to slow down. The signs are used to influence driver behavior, in addition to the use of other common devices such as early warning signs, truck-mounted message boards, safety cones and vertical indicator panels.”

Mark Kelly of Easton CT, Safety Marking Inc.’s Founder and President, understands how important safety is in the pavement marking industry. Mr. Kelly believes in being totally prepared for unexpected situations that may arise on the road. Having safety devices such as radar speed signs in all work zones is essential to reducing accidents.

“Adding these devices to the work zone trucks is a safety-first decision intended to be in line with the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) campaign for A National Strategy on Highway Safety. We believe in taking any steps necessary to keep our crews as safe as possible when they are working,” stated Jon Baker, Fleet Shop Manager at Safety Marking headquarters in Bridgeport, CT.

“I noticed the difference the first night out with the new sign. Realizing their speed was displayed, drivers did slow down as they approached the work zone. It felt good to see drivers take notice and change their behavior,” explained Brian Palmer, Rhode Island Department Head and Crew Foreman.

For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.’s Founder, and their Safety Program, visit www.safetymarking.net

About Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly is the Founder and President of Safety Marking, Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly’s dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Contact Info:

Daniel King

Djking@safetymarking.net

https://safetymarking.net/

255 Hancock Ave., Bridgeport, Ct 06605

(203) 814-3436