Almere, The Netherlands

July 27, 2021, 5.45 p.m. CET



ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. NOMINATES TWO NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Adalio Sanchez for appointment to its Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Adalio Sanchez as members of the Supervisory Board. Their appointment will be proposed to shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM is planned for September 29, 2021, and further details of the EGM will be announced in due course.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr (1960) is a seasoned non-executive director and brings over 35 years of experience in leadership positions in multinational businesses and academia. She started her career as a lawyer before making a career at the Royal Shell group from 1989 to 2004. After that she became the Group HR Director of TNT N.V. followed by fulfilling the role of Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Group HR for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. From 2010 until 2016 she was President of the Executive Board of Erasmus University Rotterdam. During this period she was also a member of the Banking Code Monitoring Commission.

Mrs. Van der Meer Mohr currently serves as non-executive director of London listed HSBC Holdings Plc and Nasdaq-listed Viatris Inc., and she chairs the Supervisory Board of EY Netherlands LLP. She is also chairing the Dutch Monitoring Committee Corporate Governance since 2019. In the recent past she was a member of the Supervisory Boards of Dutch listed ASML Holding N.V. and DSM N.V.

Adalio Sanchez (1959) has over 35 years of experience in the tech industry and is a successful senior executive with strong operational acumen and track record in growing complex global businesses. Mr. Sanchez was with IBM Corporation from 1982 to 2014 where he held various senior executive officer and global general management roles. Most recently, he led two IBM divisions - the x86 server systems unit and Retail Store Solutions point-of-sale unit. Prior roles included Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and before that he ran IBM’s Microelectronics division, where he was responsible for semiconductor process technology, development, manufacturing, engineering, and the intellectual property portfolio. Following the divestment of the IBM x86 division to Lenovo Group Limited, Mr. Sanchez moved to Lenovo and, from 2014 to 2015, served as Senior Vice President of the Lenovo’s Enterprise Systems Group with responsibility for server, storage, cloud, and datacenter technologies.

Mr. Sanchez currently serves as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Nasdaq-listed US based companies: Avnet, Inc. a global semiconductor sales and distribution company; ACI Worldwide, Inc, an electronic payments software company; and Snap One Holdings Corp., a home technology automation company. Formerly, he was member of the Board of Directors of Nasdaq-listed Quantum Corporation. Furthermore, Mr. Sanchez is currently also a member of the Board of Trustees of US based MITRE Corporation, a non-profit organization for public good, and a member of the Board of Directors of Florida International University Foundation.

Martin van Pernis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASM International commented:

"We are delighted to announce the nomination of Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Adalio Sanchez. I’m convinced that both Pauline and Adalio with their vast executive and non-executive experience, knowledge and competencies will make important and valuable contributions to the Supervisory Board and ASM International."



About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

